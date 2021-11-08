Ndux Junior bounces back with 11th album

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Rhumba ace Ndux Junior has bounced back with his 11th studio album, Bambelela, which confirms the musician as one of the consistent artistes in the genre.The album that was recently launched in South Africa features house/kwasa artiste Abigail Mabuza on a track titled Owami. Other tracks include Impi Yomdeni, Owami, Uzimu (Pandemic), Let them Talk and Ndabhayiwa, a Kalanga song.Recorded at Trustone Studios in Harare, the album was produced by Jabulani Ndlovu, a popular figure in the rhumba music circles production.One thing fans will fall in love with on the album is the guitar strumming skills by the Batshele Brothers guitarists,Siyabenya Kuda Oratile, Ntoku Bhejane Maroza, Mjapan Ga Girikiyti AK47, Sando T Willowho and Ndux on the lead guitar.Ndux Junior said the album launch was very successful as they received support from a number of sponsors after their appeal."Within the first two days of the launch, we sold more than 600 copies of the album, which to me is testimony that fans love the album," said Ndux.Malax said he has created a distribution network for the album in South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe for easy access by fans adding that it is being sold in the form of USBs and CDs to help cater for the ever-changing platforms where music is played."We still face the problem of piracy but a good number of our fans now prefer USBs so we have to cater for them."We continue to urge fans to support artistes by buying from official channels so that we remain in business," said the Uthando Luyingozi composer.The son of the late rhumba legend Ndux Malax, Ndux Junior made sure that his father's fans relate to his music as elements of his beat can be picked from some of his songs.