Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF dreams of reclaiming all seats in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF national deputy political commissar Omega Hungwe has said the party is poised to reclaim all seats in Bulawayo in the 2023 harmonised elections following a successful restructuring exercise in the province.

The ruling party has already started mobilising support in its drive targeting to garner five million votes in the coming elections.

Zanu-PF has already endorsed President Mnangagwa as its Presidential candidate in the forthcoming plebiscite.
The party has so far registered about four million members as it continues on its membership drive targeting five million people.

Zanu-PF Vice-President Kembo Mohadi, who is also the party's Second Secretary, has been conducting a nationwide engagement with provincial leadership structures as part of efforts to strengthen its support base.

Addressing a special Provincial Co-ordinating Committee (PCC) meeting at the party's Bulawayo provincial headquarters, Davies Hall yesterday, Hungwe said they are restructuring their party from cell to provincial level in order to ensure a resounding victory in the crucial elections.

"We are poised for a landslide victory in the 2023 harmonised elections and I am happy to announce that we have managed to restructure our party in Bulawayo and increased membership. We are going to reclaim all seats in Bulawayo," she said.

Hungwe said the commissariat department will continue with the restructuring programme until it is satisfied that there are credible party cells to ensure the party wins the elections.

She said the party's cell restructuring exercise was progressing well with several cells having been established in Bulawayo.

"As a party we are giving priority to our restructuring programme, which is being done at cell, district and provincial level as we work to mobilise five million voters, a figure we are confident to surpass as a people-oriented party," she said.

Hungwe said the party campaigns are intertwined with key development projects, which President Mnangagwa has been launching across the country.

She said Zanu-PF has already registered more than four million people who have pledged to vote for the party in the forthcoming elections.

In May, Zanu-PF deployed Politburo members to lead the ongoing cell restructuring exercise across the country.
Politburo members and the National Elections Commission (Nec) members have been tasked to oversee the exercise.

Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje (Retired) and Fortune Chasi were tasked to oversee the restructuring exercise in Bulawayo.

The cell restructuring exercise is meant to ensure all party members regardless of position are registered in their respective cells.

New members and those who have defected from the opposition are also expected to be registered as cell members in their respective areas.

Addressing the Midlands Provincial Inter-District Conference held at the Zanu-PF Winery Convention Centre recently, the party's acting national spokesperson Mike Bimha said the party's cell restructuring exercise was progressing well with more than 72 000 cells having been established.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Govt urged to accept taxes in RTGS

4 hrs ago | 858 Views

Top Zanu-PF officials arrested as factional fights turn ugly

5 hrs ago | 2316 Views

Omalayitsha blockade Beitbridge border post

5 hrs ago | 2232 Views

Police block MDC Alliance rally

5 hrs ago | 1533 Views

Heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Matebeleland North

5 hrs ago | 973 Views

Gunshots at Zanu-PF meeting

5 hrs ago | 2057 Views

Teachers say to strike over poor pay

5 hrs ago | 817 Views

UK cleric says no mercy for Zimbabwean 'thieves'

5 hrs ago | 1127 Views

BCC's solar projects stalled by Zida approval delays

5 hrs ago | 158 Views

Student drags ZEGU to court for not speaking in tongues

5 hrs ago | 528 Views

Resident acquitted on charge of stealing BCC manhole lids

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

Duo arrested for fake plot sale to diasporan

5 hrs ago | 328 Views

Police decry poor resources

5 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwe's upper-middle income economy plans in disarray

5 hrs ago | 236 Views

Wilbur Smith dies

5 hrs ago | 554 Views

Govt to accelerate registration of births, issuance of identity cards

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mapeza disappoints

5 hrs ago | 384 Views

Milling company splits groceries unit

5 hrs ago | 170 Views

Ndux Junior bounces back with 11th album

5 hrs ago | 83 Views

Khaya Moyo's journey over the years

5 hrs ago | 920 Views

MDC Alliance accepts failure, welcomes Govt support

5 hrs ago | 349 Views

Zanu-PF rubbishes G40 election claims

5 hrs ago | 166 Views

US$310m loan for Bulawayo, Hwange thermal units

5 hrs ago | 113 Views

Ramaphosa's ministers to sell Eskom coal plants

5 hrs ago | 245 Views

Woman poisons 10 mourners

5 hrs ago | 485 Views

Katsande launches restaurant

5 hrs ago | 837 Views

Sables beat Brazil in rare rugby match

5 hrs ago | 67 Views

Police arrest 40 in gold rush

5 hrs ago | 154 Views

MDC Alliance's fake victimhood, internal ructions and sanctions

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

NRZ to cut on hired wagons, locomotives

5 hrs ago | 83 Views

'Be wary of politicking NGOs'

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

Chiwenga opens nursing school, clinic

5 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mnangagwa set for Intra African Trade Fair

5 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe acquires 20 million Covid-19 doses

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe to import 400MW to bridge power deficit

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

Cash-rich ex-Zanu-PF councillor funds chaos to stop district elections

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe acquires 20M Covid-19 doses

11 hrs ago | 409 Views

The letter of deceit

11 hrs ago | 730 Views

Gwayi-Shangani will not translate into votes and support for Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 711 Views

Rains are knocking at the farmer's door

11 hrs ago | 447 Views

Simon Khaya Moyo is dead - he is NOT a national hero, not after 41 years of Zanu PF wickedness

11 hrs ago | 1881 Views

BREAKING: Khaya-Moyo dies of cancer

19 hrs ago | 6781 Views

Simon Mutambi cheats death

20 hrs ago | 3366 Views

Mahiya embarrasses Musarara at ZANU-PF meeting

24 hrs ago | 3695 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days