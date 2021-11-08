Zanu-PF dreams of reclaiming all seats in Bulawayo

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF national deputy political commissar Omega Hungwe has said the party is poised to reclaim all seats in Bulawayo in the 2023 harmonised elections following a successful restructuring exercise in the province.The ruling party has already started mobilising support in its drive targeting to garner five million votes in the coming elections.Zanu-PF has already endorsed President Mnangagwa as its Presidential candidate in the forthcoming plebiscite.The party has so far registered about four million members as it continues on its membership drive targeting five million people.Zanu-PF Vice-President Kembo Mohadi, who is also the party's Second Secretary, has been conducting a nationwide engagement with provincial leadership structures as part of efforts to strengthen its support base.Addressing a special Provincial Co-ordinating Committee (PCC) meeting at the party's Bulawayo provincial headquarters, Davies Hall yesterday, Hungwe said they are restructuring their party from cell to provincial level in order to ensure a resounding victory in the crucial elections."We are poised for a landslide victory in the 2023 harmonised elections and I am happy to announce that we have managed to restructure our party in Bulawayo and increased membership. We are going to reclaim all seats in Bulawayo," she said.Hungwe said the commissariat department will continue with the restructuring programme until it is satisfied that there are credible party cells to ensure the party wins the elections.She said the party's cell restructuring exercise was progressing well with several cells having been established in Bulawayo."As a party we are giving priority to our restructuring programme, which is being done at cell, district and provincial level as we work to mobilise five million voters, a figure we are confident to surpass as a people-oriented party," she said.Hungwe said the party campaigns are intertwined with key development projects, which President Mnangagwa has been launching across the country.She said Zanu-PF has already registered more than four million people who have pledged to vote for the party in the forthcoming elections.In May, Zanu-PF deployed Politburo members to lead the ongoing cell restructuring exercise across the country.Politburo members and the National Elections Commission (Nec) members have been tasked to oversee the exercise.Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje (Retired) and Fortune Chasi were tasked to oversee the restructuring exercise in Bulawayo.The cell restructuring exercise is meant to ensure all party members regardless of position are registered in their respective cells.New members and those who have defected from the opposition are also expected to be registered as cell members in their respective areas.Addressing the Midlands Provincial Inter-District Conference held at the Zanu-PF Winery Convention Centre recently, the party's acting national spokesperson Mike Bimha said the party's cell restructuring exercise was progressing well with more than 72 000 cells having been established.