Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Duo arrested for fake plot sale to diasporan

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A HARARE couple has been nabbed by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission after they duped a diasporan of US$4 000 in a botched farm purchase deal.

The couple, Patience and Nicholas Makwindi appeared before Harare magistrate, Judith Taruvinga on Saturday who remanded them in custody to today for bail application.

The complainant is Chipo Margaret Chinamhora who resides in the United Kingdom.

Allegations are that on June 25 in 2020, the couple posted on their Facebook page that they represented CT Properties and wanted to sell a 20ha plot in Chegutu for US$8000.

Chinamora's mother, Elisie Sekai Chatima also based in the UK, responded to the advert on behalf of her daughter.

Patience indicated to Chatima (mother) that the plot was available in Chegutu and they could send a relative in Zimbabwe to go and view it.

They sent Chatima's mother in law, Margaret Mubariki to view the plot.

On June 9, the Makwindis were advised that Chatima was interested in the plot.

The Makwindis then promised that all the necessary documents for issuance of an offer letter would take up to three weeks to process after payment of US$4000 deposit.

Chatima then deposited US$4000 through World Remit to Nicholas, who collected it on July 15.

They issued a receipt for the payment, but it was written Forum Sia Marketing Agency instead of Harare CT Property.

When Chatima made follow-ups on the offer letter, the Makwindis became evasive.

After realizing that she had been duped, Chatima reported the matter.  Nothing was recovered.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Govt urged to accept taxes in RTGS

4 hrs ago | 859 Views

Top Zanu-PF officials arrested as factional fights turn ugly

5 hrs ago | 2321 Views

Omalayitsha blockade Beitbridge border post

5 hrs ago | 2236 Views

Police block MDC Alliance rally

5 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Matebeleland North

5 hrs ago | 976 Views

Gunshots at Zanu-PF meeting

5 hrs ago | 2059 Views

Teachers say to strike over poor pay

5 hrs ago | 817 Views

UK cleric says no mercy for Zimbabwean 'thieves'

5 hrs ago | 1127 Views

BCC's solar projects stalled by Zida approval delays

5 hrs ago | 158 Views

Student drags ZEGU to court for not speaking in tongues

5 hrs ago | 530 Views

Resident acquitted on charge of stealing BCC manhole lids

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

Police decry poor resources

5 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwe's upper-middle income economy plans in disarray

5 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zanu-PF dreams of reclaiming all seats in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Wilbur Smith dies

5 hrs ago | 557 Views

Govt to accelerate registration of births, issuance of identity cards

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mapeza disappoints

5 hrs ago | 385 Views

Milling company splits groceries unit

5 hrs ago | 170 Views

Ndux Junior bounces back with 11th album

5 hrs ago | 83 Views

Khaya Moyo's journey over the years

5 hrs ago | 921 Views

MDC Alliance accepts failure, welcomes Govt support

5 hrs ago | 349 Views

Zanu-PF rubbishes G40 election claims

5 hrs ago | 166 Views

US$310m loan for Bulawayo, Hwange thermal units

5 hrs ago | 113 Views

Ramaphosa's ministers to sell Eskom coal plants

5 hrs ago | 245 Views

Woman poisons 10 mourners

5 hrs ago | 485 Views

Katsande launches restaurant

5 hrs ago | 837 Views

Sables beat Brazil in rare rugby match

5 hrs ago | 67 Views

Police arrest 40 in gold rush

5 hrs ago | 154 Views

MDC Alliance's fake victimhood, internal ructions and sanctions

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

NRZ to cut on hired wagons, locomotives

5 hrs ago | 83 Views

'Be wary of politicking NGOs'

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

Chiwenga opens nursing school, clinic

5 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mnangagwa set for Intra African Trade Fair

5 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe acquires 20 million Covid-19 doses

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe to import 400MW to bridge power deficit

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

Cash-rich ex-Zanu-PF councillor funds chaos to stop district elections

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe acquires 20M Covid-19 doses

11 hrs ago | 409 Views

The letter of deceit

11 hrs ago | 731 Views

Gwayi-Shangani will not translate into votes and support for Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 711 Views

Rains are knocking at the farmer's door

11 hrs ago | 448 Views

Simon Khaya Moyo is dead - he is NOT a national hero, not after 41 years of Zanu PF wickedness

11 hrs ago | 1881 Views

BREAKING: Khaya-Moyo dies of cancer

19 hrs ago | 6784 Views

Simon Mutambi cheats death

20 hrs ago | 3366 Views

Mahiya embarrasses Musarara at ZANU-PF meeting

24 hrs ago | 3695 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days