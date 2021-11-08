Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Resident acquitted on charge of stealing BCC manhole lids

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A BULAWAYO  resident who was accused of stealing Bulawayo City Council's sewerage manhole lids valued at $17 200 was last week found not guilty of the crime and acquitted at the close of the State case.

Charles Chashamba (45) of Cowdray Park in Bulawayo was represented by Tinashe Dzipe when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Jeremiah Ncube last Friday.

He pleaded not guilty to vandalism and theft.

After submission by both the State and the accused's defence lawyer, the magistrate found him not guilty due to lack of evidence linking him to the theft and acquitted him.

The court was told that on September 10 at 12 noon, Chashamba went to a bushy area in Cowdray Park where he allegedly took BCC's manhole lids and cut them into pieces before packing them in sacks.

 He was allegedly caught while stealing by residents who heard him breaking the metals using a four pound hammer.

 They took him to the police with the stolen property. It is the State case that the total stolen property was worth $17 200 and the pieces of the manhole lids were recovered.

However during trial, it emerged that Chashamba was found by residents crashing some stones and not the manhole lids as alleged.

 In defence he said when he went to crush the stones; he had found the sacks with the metals and was not aware who owned them.

 Even the state witnesses Abednigo Sibanda and another witness identified as Agripa Njini admitted that they found him crashing the stones instead of the metals.

Chashamba said residents then confiscated his hammer, shovel, and trolley accusing him of stealing BCC property and quarrying stones without permit.

He said they later phoned a BCC security guard notifying him about the arrest they had made. The BCC security guard Peter Sibindi came and promised to release him upon payment of a US$50 bribe.

Chashamba said he requested to be given up to the next day to raise the money, but he failed to pay.

On September 13, Chashamba sought to get his confiscated property from Sibindi, and after some advice from his family, he went to Cowdray Park police base to file a report under case number 69/9/21 accusing Sibindi and Sibanda of extortion.

He said the following day Sibindi called him saying he wanted to give him back his tools, but when they met he took him to the police and filed a report of theft against him, causing his arrest.

He submitted that the charges were trumped up after he failed to pay them extortion money.

The magistrate then acquitted him.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Govt urged to accept taxes in RTGS

4 hrs ago | 848 Views

Top Zanu-PF officials arrested as factional fights turn ugly

5 hrs ago | 2294 Views

Omalayitsha blockade Beitbridge border post

5 hrs ago | 2210 Views

Police block MDC Alliance rally

5 hrs ago | 1526 Views

Heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Matebeleland North

5 hrs ago | 966 Views

Gunshots at Zanu-PF meeting

5 hrs ago | 2035 Views

Teachers say to strike over poor pay

5 hrs ago | 811 Views

UK cleric says no mercy for Zimbabwean 'thieves'

5 hrs ago | 1119 Views

BCC's solar projects stalled by Zida approval delays

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

Student drags ZEGU to court for not speaking in tongues

5 hrs ago | 526 Views

Duo arrested for fake plot sale to diasporan

5 hrs ago | 323 Views

Police decry poor resources

5 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe's upper-middle income economy plans in disarray

5 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zanu-PF dreams of reclaiming all seats in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Wilbur Smith dies

5 hrs ago | 549 Views

Govt to accelerate registration of births, issuance of identity cards

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mapeza disappoints

5 hrs ago | 380 Views

Milling company splits groceries unit

5 hrs ago | 167 Views

Ndux Junior bounces back with 11th album

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

Khaya Moyo's journey over the years

5 hrs ago | 907 Views

MDC Alliance accepts failure, welcomes Govt support

5 hrs ago | 346 Views

Zanu-PF rubbishes G40 election claims

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

US$310m loan for Bulawayo, Hwange thermal units

5 hrs ago | 112 Views

Ramaphosa's ministers to sell Eskom coal plants

5 hrs ago | 237 Views

Woman poisons 10 mourners

5 hrs ago | 482 Views

Katsande launches restaurant

5 hrs ago | 829 Views

Sables beat Brazil in rare rugby match

5 hrs ago | 67 Views

Police arrest 40 in gold rush

5 hrs ago | 154 Views

MDC Alliance's fake victimhood, internal ructions and sanctions

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

NRZ to cut on hired wagons, locomotives

5 hrs ago | 83 Views

'Be wary of politicking NGOs'

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

Chiwenga opens nursing school, clinic

5 hrs ago | 124 Views

Mnangagwa set for Intra African Trade Fair

5 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe acquires 20 million Covid-19 doses

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe to import 400MW to bridge power deficit

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

Cash-rich ex-Zanu-PF councillor funds chaos to stop district elections

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe acquires 20M Covid-19 doses

11 hrs ago | 409 Views

The letter of deceit

11 hrs ago | 730 Views

Gwayi-Shangani will not translate into votes and support for Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 707 Views

Rains are knocking at the farmer's door

11 hrs ago | 447 Views

Simon Khaya Moyo is dead - he is NOT a national hero, not after 41 years of Zanu PF wickedness

11 hrs ago | 1872 Views

BREAKING: Khaya-Moyo dies of cancer

19 hrs ago | 6772 Views

Simon Mutambi cheats death

20 hrs ago | 3362 Views

Mahiya embarrasses Musarara at ZANU-PF meeting

24 hrs ago | 3693 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days