Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Student drags ZEGU to court for not speaking in tongues

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A-STUDENT at the Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU) has dragged the learning institution to court after she was allegedly barred from participating in the student executive council elections for failure to speak in tongues, among other accusations.

Modester Zinhanga (21) has since filed an urgent chamber application seeking an interdict for the elections, accusing ZEGU for illegally barring her from taking part in the elections.

According to court papers filed on November 10, Zinhanga said she was disqualified for not being a member of the ZAOGA congregation, which runs the university.

"The applicant has been disqualified by respondents from participating in the upcoming elections for the students executive council, which is a body governing students. Reasons for the disqualification are such that the applicant is not a member of ZAOGA, and has not shown any evidence of speaking in tongues , is not a born again and spirit filled, and therefore does not qualify to run for elections in order to be part of the students executive council," read the court papers.

ZEGU officials Innocent Chinyemba and Zacharia Zunguze are cited as second and third respondents respectively in the case being held under HC/6306/21.

The tertiary learning institution is owned by ZAOGA church.

In her founding affidavit, Zinhanga said the disqualification is a violation of her rights.

"Grounds for dismissal preferred by the respondents are a clear violation of my rights, and these cannot stand the constitutionality test, irrespective of any argument whatsoever. It is my view that everyone must be afforded an equal chance and benefit of the law as is set out under Section 56 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

"The decision taken by the third respondent is contrary to the purpose of the First Respondent, which as a doyen of intellectual excellence is to prepare young adults for all career paths. Clearly, getting a chance to participate in students and/or governance prepares me and exposes me to the main framework of national politics and governance which is my preferred career path," she said.

The case is yet to be heard.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Govt urged to accept taxes in RTGS

4 hrs ago | 859 Views

Top Zanu-PF officials arrested as factional fights turn ugly

5 hrs ago | 2321 Views

Omalayitsha blockade Beitbridge border post

5 hrs ago | 2236 Views

Police block MDC Alliance rally

5 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Matebeleland North

5 hrs ago | 976 Views

Gunshots at Zanu-PF meeting

5 hrs ago | 2059 Views

Teachers say to strike over poor pay

5 hrs ago | 817 Views

UK cleric says no mercy for Zimbabwean 'thieves'

5 hrs ago | 1127 Views

BCC's solar projects stalled by Zida approval delays

5 hrs ago | 158 Views

Resident acquitted on charge of stealing BCC manhole lids

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

Duo arrested for fake plot sale to diasporan

5 hrs ago | 328 Views

Police decry poor resources

5 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwe's upper-middle income economy plans in disarray

5 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zanu-PF dreams of reclaiming all seats in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Wilbur Smith dies

5 hrs ago | 557 Views

Govt to accelerate registration of births, issuance of identity cards

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mapeza disappoints

5 hrs ago | 385 Views

Milling company splits groceries unit

5 hrs ago | 170 Views

Ndux Junior bounces back with 11th album

5 hrs ago | 83 Views

Khaya Moyo's journey over the years

5 hrs ago | 921 Views

MDC Alliance accepts failure, welcomes Govt support

5 hrs ago | 349 Views

Zanu-PF rubbishes G40 election claims

5 hrs ago | 166 Views

US$310m loan for Bulawayo, Hwange thermal units

5 hrs ago | 113 Views

Ramaphosa's ministers to sell Eskom coal plants

5 hrs ago | 245 Views

Woman poisons 10 mourners

5 hrs ago | 485 Views

Katsande launches restaurant

5 hrs ago | 837 Views

Sables beat Brazil in rare rugby match

5 hrs ago | 67 Views

Police arrest 40 in gold rush

5 hrs ago | 154 Views

MDC Alliance's fake victimhood, internal ructions and sanctions

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

NRZ to cut on hired wagons, locomotives

5 hrs ago | 83 Views

'Be wary of politicking NGOs'

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

Chiwenga opens nursing school, clinic

5 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mnangagwa set for Intra African Trade Fair

5 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe acquires 20 million Covid-19 doses

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe to import 400MW to bridge power deficit

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

Cash-rich ex-Zanu-PF councillor funds chaos to stop district elections

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe acquires 20M Covid-19 doses

11 hrs ago | 409 Views

The letter of deceit

11 hrs ago | 731 Views

Gwayi-Shangani will not translate into votes and support for Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 711 Views

Rains are knocking at the farmer's door

11 hrs ago | 448 Views

Simon Khaya Moyo is dead - he is NOT a national hero, not after 41 years of Zanu PF wickedness

11 hrs ago | 1881 Views

BREAKING: Khaya-Moyo dies of cancer

19 hrs ago | 6784 Views

Simon Mutambi cheats death

20 hrs ago | 3366 Views

Mahiya embarrasses Musarara at ZANU-PF meeting

24 hrs ago | 3695 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days