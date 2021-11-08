Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Gunshots at Zanu-PF meeting

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Gunshots were fired as violence erupted on Saturday at a Zanu-PF district meeting in Kwekwe, with supporters of rival factions exchanging blows.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi could not immediately comment on the alleged violence.

"We are yet to get any report. Try tomorrow," Nyathi said.

But witnesses said several gunshots were fired in the air at the meeting pitting supporters of aspiring Kwekwe Central MP Kandros Mugabe against those aligned to his biggest rival, Energy Ncube.

The clashes reportedly started just before the meeting, which officials said was meant to make inquiries into the recently completed party district elections.

Zanu-PF Midlands provincial spokesperson Cornelius Mupereri would neither confirm nor deny the clashes yesterday. He repeatedly promised to give NewsDay a report on what
transpired.

Mupereri was yet to make good his promise by the time of going to print.

"I am in a meeting now. Can you call after an hour so that I can give you the full report," he said.

Witnesses said the clashes began when one of the youths aligned to Mugabe allegedly harassed a rival activist who was holding a placard denouncing the aspiring Kwekwe MP, who was described as a G40 member.

"Mari yeG40 irikushanda muKwekwe naKandros muG40," the placard read.

Reports from the Midlands city said police had to be called in to stop the clashes.

In another incident, Zanu-PF officials in Mashonaland West province reportedly traded blows with acting chairperson Abhiya Mujeri reportedly beaten up as factionalism continues to divide the party.

Provincial secretary for security Tommy Mwanza and another official were reportedly questioned by the police on the matter before they were released.

Zanu-PF has been rocked by infighting during its on-going restructuring exercise.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Govt urged to accept taxes in RTGS

4 hrs ago | 848 Views

Top Zanu-PF officials arrested as factional fights turn ugly

5 hrs ago | 2292 Views

Omalayitsha blockade Beitbridge border post

5 hrs ago | 2205 Views

Police block MDC Alliance rally

5 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Matebeleland North

5 hrs ago | 963 Views

Teachers say to strike over poor pay

5 hrs ago | 811 Views

UK cleric says no mercy for Zimbabwean 'thieves'

5 hrs ago | 1118 Views

BCC's solar projects stalled by Zida approval delays

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

Student drags ZEGU to court for not speaking in tongues

5 hrs ago | 525 Views

Resident acquitted on charge of stealing BCC manhole lids

5 hrs ago | 131 Views

Duo arrested for fake plot sale to diasporan

5 hrs ago | 323 Views

Police decry poor resources

5 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe's upper-middle income economy plans in disarray

5 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zanu-PF dreams of reclaiming all seats in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 181 Views

Wilbur Smith dies

5 hrs ago | 549 Views

Govt to accelerate registration of births, issuance of identity cards

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mapeza disappoints

5 hrs ago | 380 Views

Milling company splits groceries unit

5 hrs ago | 167 Views

Ndux Junior bounces back with 11th album

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

Khaya Moyo's journey over the years

5 hrs ago | 905 Views

MDC Alliance accepts failure, welcomes Govt support

5 hrs ago | 346 Views

Zanu-PF rubbishes G40 election claims

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

US$310m loan for Bulawayo, Hwange thermal units

5 hrs ago | 112 Views

Ramaphosa's ministers to sell Eskom coal plants

5 hrs ago | 237 Views

Woman poisons 10 mourners

5 hrs ago | 479 Views

Katsande launches restaurant

5 hrs ago | 828 Views

Sables beat Brazil in rare rugby match

5 hrs ago | 67 Views

Police arrest 40 in gold rush

5 hrs ago | 154 Views

MDC Alliance's fake victimhood, internal ructions and sanctions

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

NRZ to cut on hired wagons, locomotives

5 hrs ago | 83 Views

'Be wary of politicking NGOs'

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

Chiwenga opens nursing school, clinic

5 hrs ago | 124 Views

Mnangagwa set for Intra African Trade Fair

5 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe acquires 20 million Covid-19 doses

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe to import 400MW to bridge power deficit

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

Cash-rich ex-Zanu-PF councillor funds chaos to stop district elections

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe acquires 20M Covid-19 doses

11 hrs ago | 409 Views

The letter of deceit

11 hrs ago | 729 Views

Gwayi-Shangani will not translate into votes and support for Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 707 Views

Rains are knocking at the farmer's door

11 hrs ago | 446 Views

Simon Khaya Moyo is dead - he is NOT a national hero, not after 41 years of Zanu PF wickedness

11 hrs ago | 1871 Views

BREAKING: Khaya-Moyo dies of cancer

19 hrs ago | 6767 Views

Simon Mutambi cheats death

20 hrs ago | 3361 Views

Mahiya embarrasses Musarara at ZANU-PF meeting

24 hrs ago | 3692 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days