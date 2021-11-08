Latest News Editor's Choice


Police block MDC Alliance rally

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
POLICE yesterday arrested a dozen of MDC Alliance supporters in Mabvuku, Harare, and blocked a rally to celebrate the party's 22 years in existence.

MDC Alliance secretary-general Chalton Hwende confirmed the arrests of at least 15 party supporters who attended the event which he was scheduled to address.

Hwende described it as "effectively banning the opposition" by the regime after the rally was stopped by the police despite having given them notice of the gathering.

The ban on MDC Alliance meetings comes as President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been traversing the country's provinces and holding bumper rallies, which also included schoolchildren.

"I was supposed to address the meeting only to be told that the police have blocked the event and arrested our party supporters," Hwende said.

"They insisted the meeting will not take place, despite the fact that we had booked and notified them.

"This regime has banned the MDC Alliance, first by working with some elements to recall our MPs and councillors, then taking over our headquarters."

He said it was unfortunate that the MDC Alliance was being treated as a banned outfit in Zimbabwe, while its president Nelson Chamisa has also been accosted by suspected Zanu-PF supporters and suspected State security agents during his provincial tours.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he would check on the arrests.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

