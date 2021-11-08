Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Govt urged to accept taxes in RTGS

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
UNITED Refineries Limited (URL) chief executive Busisa Moyo has urged the government to accept tax payments in the local currency to increase confidence in its use.

The businessman, who is also a presidential advisor to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the chairperson of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), was speaking on a live radio talk show on the weekend on the sidelines of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) 2021 congress.

"The US$1: $200 and US$1: $100 rates have caused a lot of challenges in the industry, a lot of things are being chocked," said Moyo.

He questioned why the government was not allowing local companies an opportunity to pay their taxes in the local currency.

"I do not think you should pay taxes in US dollars, you should pay taxes in the local currency. The government is the issuer of the local currency, the first backer of the currency is government itself," he added.

"You cannot invite me to your house and say I am buying myself a KFC when you are the one who cooked. If you invite me we eat together."

The local currency is now trading at US$1: $99 on the official market and as high as US$1: $200 on the popular black market.



Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Top Zanu-PF officials arrested as factional fights turn ugly

5 hrs ago | 2315 Views

Omalayitsha blockade Beitbridge border post

5 hrs ago | 2227 Views

Police block MDC Alliance rally

5 hrs ago | 1533 Views

Heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Matebeleland North

5 hrs ago | 973 Views

Gunshots at Zanu-PF meeting

5 hrs ago | 2055 Views

Teachers say to strike over poor pay

5 hrs ago | 815 Views

UK cleric says no mercy for Zimbabwean 'thieves'

5 hrs ago | 1125 Views

BCC's solar projects stalled by Zida approval delays

5 hrs ago | 157 Views

Student drags ZEGU to court for not speaking in tongues

5 hrs ago | 527 Views

Resident acquitted on charge of stealing BCC manhole lids

5 hrs ago | 131 Views

Duo arrested for fake plot sale to diasporan

5 hrs ago | 328 Views

Police decry poor resources

5 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwe's upper-middle income economy plans in disarray

5 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zanu-PF dreams of reclaiming all seats in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Wilbur Smith dies

5 hrs ago | 553 Views

Govt to accelerate registration of births, issuance of identity cards

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mapeza disappoints

5 hrs ago | 384 Views

Milling company splits groceries unit

5 hrs ago | 170 Views

Ndux Junior bounces back with 11th album

5 hrs ago | 83 Views

Khaya Moyo's journey over the years

5 hrs ago | 918 Views

MDC Alliance accepts failure, welcomes Govt support

5 hrs ago | 348 Views

Zanu-PF rubbishes G40 election claims

5 hrs ago | 166 Views

US$310m loan for Bulawayo, Hwange thermal units

5 hrs ago | 113 Views

Ramaphosa's ministers to sell Eskom coal plants

5 hrs ago | 244 Views

Woman poisons 10 mourners

5 hrs ago | 485 Views

Katsande launches restaurant

5 hrs ago | 837 Views

Sables beat Brazil in rare rugby match

5 hrs ago | 67 Views

Police arrest 40 in gold rush

5 hrs ago | 154 Views

MDC Alliance's fake victimhood, internal ructions and sanctions

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

NRZ to cut on hired wagons, locomotives

5 hrs ago | 83 Views

'Be wary of politicking NGOs'

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

Chiwenga opens nursing school, clinic

5 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mnangagwa set for Intra African Trade Fair

5 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe acquires 20 million Covid-19 doses

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe to import 400MW to bridge power deficit

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

Cash-rich ex-Zanu-PF councillor funds chaos to stop district elections

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe acquires 20M Covid-19 doses

11 hrs ago | 409 Views

The letter of deceit

11 hrs ago | 730 Views

Gwayi-Shangani will not translate into votes and support for Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 711 Views

Rains are knocking at the farmer's door

11 hrs ago | 447 Views

Simon Khaya Moyo is dead - he is NOT a national hero, not after 41 years of Zanu PF wickedness

11 hrs ago | 1879 Views

BREAKING: Khaya-Moyo dies of cancer

19 hrs ago | 6780 Views

Simon Mutambi cheats death

20 hrs ago | 3366 Views

Mahiya embarrasses Musarara at ZANU-PF meeting

24 hrs ago | 3695 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days