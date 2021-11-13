Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Top businessman weeps in court

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
TOP businessman, Farai Matsika wept bitterly Monday in court after losing an appeal against a High Court ruling that he fabricated documents in a bid to snatch Croco Holdings owned by his former partner Moses Chingwena.

The case was dismissed on appeal with costs at the Supreme Court.

A full judgment was not readily available, but Matsika had in his appeal raised 11 points challenging the High Court ruling, which concluded that he had cheated.

In his appeal, Matsika complained High Court judge, Justice Owen Tagu had made a number of mistakes in concluding he sought to grab the company through the back door.

"The court a quo erred and misdirected itself on the facts and the evidence in holding that the second applicant (Fairgold Investments) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the third respondent (Croco Holdings) and as such the second applicant is not a minority shareholder entitled to bring an application in terms of Section 196 (1) and Section 198 of the Companies Act (Chapter 24:03)," Matsika argued.

He added: "The court a quo erred and grossly misdirected itself on the facts and on the evidence in finding that the application before it was on material falsehoods, whether as alleged by the respondents or at all."

He argued Justice Tagu made a mistake in finding the cause of action had been taken out of time.

Matsika sought the setting aside of the High Court ruling and demanded a forensic audit and valuation of Croco Holdings and 39 other entities.

Matsika claimed that in family negotiations he had built the Croco business empire for 26 years while his cousin Chingwena was working at LCZ, Century Bank, and Discount House, which he claims are failed companies.

Matsika, a former Croco chief executive, was left in the open after the court ruled that he had produced doctored documents to substantiate a false claim.

Tagu ruled that his "entire application was anchored on dishonesty."

"The applicants (Matsika and Fairgold) sought to seek relief from this court by fabricating documents, a fabrication as amateurish as it is disrespectful," Tagu ruled, before dismissing the application with costs.

In the application, Chingwena had argued that Matsika failed to place before the court evidence showing how he secured the 30 percent stake in the car firm.

While Matsika had claimed that Phibeon Gwatidzo of Baker Tilly Gwatidzo Chartered Accountants was the shares transferring secretary in 2006, it later emerged through Gwatidzo's secretary that the accounting firm was not yet in existence at the time.

Justice Tagu ruled that by extension of logic, the applicants needed to explain why the share capital amount was expressed in United States currency, which was not in use in Zimbabwe until 2009.

The judge said they also should have taken the court into their confidence and explained how Baker Tilly Gwatidzo Chartered Accountants could have executed the share transfer documents in May 2006 when that firm only come into existence six years later in 2012.

It is clear from the answering affidavit that the applicants did not deny that Baker Tilly Gwatidzo Chartered Accountants was established in 2012.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Redcliff water crisis need to be thoroughly investigated and lasting solution found

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Highlanders - Dynamos deal: A case of Economic empowerment

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Lifting sanctions must not benefit 'those who steal' ED acolytes told to their faces - still, they did not hear

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

5 armed robbers nabbed

3 hrs ago | 456 Views

Khama Billiat retires

3 hrs ago | 570 Views

Roki set for SA album launch

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Khaya Moyo

3 hrs ago | 434 Views

Khaya Moyo declared national hero

3 hrs ago | 321 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife not fit to stand trial

3 hrs ago | 414 Views

Killer Zivhu reaffirms loyalty to Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zapu says Khaya Moyo's death Llaves Zimbabwe 'poorer'

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

Mnangagwa jets off to SA for Trade Fair

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Woman files rape complaint against 'Prophet Freddy'

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

SA police hold Zimbabwean serial killer in deaths of 7 women

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

ZANU PF embraces youth after Chamisa's visit

4 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Gokwe North district hospital faces mass exodus of nurses

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

Govt urged to accept taxes in RTGS

16 hrs ago | 2074 Views

Top Zanu-PF officials arrested as factional fights turn ugly

17 hrs ago | 4142 Views

Omalayitsha blockade Beitbridge border post

17 hrs ago | 4162 Views

Police block MDC Alliance rally

17 hrs ago | 2535 Views

Heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Matebeleland North

17 hrs ago | 1952 Views

Gunshots at Zanu-PF meeting

17 hrs ago | 3411 Views

Teachers say to strike over poor pay

17 hrs ago | 1554 Views

UK cleric says no mercy for Zimbabwean 'thieves'

17 hrs ago | 1968 Views

BCC's solar projects stalled by Zida approval delays

17 hrs ago | 349 Views

Student drags ZEGU to court for not speaking in tongues

17 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Resident acquitted on charge of stealing BCC manhole lids

17 hrs ago | 267 Views

Duo arrested for fake plot sale to diasporan

17 hrs ago | 689 Views

Police decry poor resources

17 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwe's upper-middle income economy plans in disarray

17 hrs ago | 477 Views

Zanu-PF dreams of reclaiming all seats in Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 387 Views

Wilbur Smith dies

17 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Govt to accelerate registration of births, issuance of identity cards

17 hrs ago | 210 Views

Mapeza disappoints

17 hrs ago | 722 Views

Milling company splits groceries unit

17 hrs ago | 348 Views

Ndux Junior bounces back with 11th album

17 hrs ago | 170 Views

Khaya Moyo's journey over the years

17 hrs ago | 2185 Views

MDC Alliance accepts failure, welcomes Govt support

17 hrs ago | 705 Views

Zanu-PF rubbishes G40 election claims

17 hrs ago | 315 Views

US$310m loan for Bulawayo, Hwange thermal units

17 hrs ago | 226 Views

Ramaphosa's ministers to sell Eskom coal plants

17 hrs ago | 494 Views

Woman poisons 10 mourners

17 hrs ago | 992 Views

Katsande launches restaurant

17 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Sables beat Brazil in rare rugby match

17 hrs ago | 113 Views

Police arrest 40 in gold rush

17 hrs ago | 268 Views

MDC Alliance's fake victimhood, internal ructions and sanctions

17 hrs ago | 141 Views

NRZ to cut on hired wagons, locomotives

17 hrs ago | 175 Views

'Be wary of politicking NGOs'

17 hrs ago | 84 Views

Chiwenga opens nursing school, clinic

17 hrs ago | 220 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days