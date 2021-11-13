Killer Zivhu reaffirms loyalty to Zanu-PF

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Former Zanu-PF Chivi South legislator and philanthropist Dr Killer Zivhu has ruled out standing as an independent candidate in the forthcoming parliamentary by-election saying he will always remain a ruling party "child."Dr Zivhu was last year expelled from Zanu-PF for abusing social media and automatically lost his position as Zanu-PF legislator for Chivi South.The parliamentary seat is currently vacant with by-election looming after they were delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.Zanu-PF has since chosen businessman Munyaradzi Zizhou as its candidate in the Chivi South parliamentary by-election.Dr Zivhu says he will always be indebted to Zanu-PF and will never contest against a candidate from the "only political party he has known in his life" adding that he remained a child of the party.The philanthropist vowed to continue working with the people of Chivi South to help attain President Mnangagwa's vision of making Zimbabwe an upper middle income economy by 2030.He promised to back and support Zizhou for Zanu-PF to retain the parliamentary seat.Former Zanu-PF Chivi South legislator and philanthropist Dr Killer Zivhu has ruled out standing as an independent candidate in the forthcoming parliamentary by-election saying he will always remain a ruling party "child."Dr Zivhu was last year expelled from Zanu-PF for abusing social media and automatically lost his position as Zanu-PF legislator for Chivi South.The parliamentary seat is currently vacant with by-election looming after they were delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.Zanu-PF has since chosen businessman Munyaradzi Zizhou as its candidate in the Chivi South parliamentary by-election.Dr Zivhu says he will always be indebted to Zanu-PF and will never contest against a candidate from the "only political party he has known in his life" adding that he remained a child of the party.The philanthropist vowed to continue working with the people of Chivi South to help attain President Mnangagwa's vision of making Zimbabwe an upper middle income economy by 2030.He promised to back and support Zizhou for Zanu-PF to retain the parliamentary seat.