Mnangagwa mourns Khaya Moyo

News / Local

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa has sent condolences following the death yesterday of politburo member Simon Khaya Moyo.Moyo succumbed to cancer after a long battle with the disease."The tragic demise yesterday of Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo after a long battle with cancer came as a profound shock to our Nation, to our Party ZANU-PF, and to me personally," said President Mnangagwa.He said the late Moyo was a stalwart of the liberation struggle and a long-time loyal personal aide to our late former Vice President and Father Zimbabwe, Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo."SK, as we all affectionately called him, distinguished himself as a true patriot, freedom fighter and a resourceful, versatile cadre beyond the onerous and risky chores of the Struggle which he embraced with selfless courage.""On behalf of the Party ZANU-PF, Government, our entire Nation, and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to express my deepest, heartfelt condolences to the Moyo family and, in particular, to Mama Moyo and the children on this their saddest loss," said President Mnangagwa."May they all find comfort in the great honour and regard with which our Nation held him. He was and remains our Hero and true Son of the Soil."