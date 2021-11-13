Khama Billiat retires

News / Local

by Staff reporter

WARRIORS ace, Khama Billiat has Monday announced his retirement from international football.Billiat made his debut for the Warriors team a decade ago.He went onto represent Zimbabwe at the 2017 and 2019 AFCON finals.A statement released by the 31 year old soccer star reads: "It was all a dream. When I was young, I always dreamt of representing the country, playing for the national team."The dream which seemed far-fetched for a young Khama in Mufakose came when I least expected it."The first day I donned the Warriors badge, I vowed to enjoy myself and always lift the country's spirits."Scoring a goal at the Africa Cup of Nations finals is one moment I still relive in my mind even up to date. It is one of the many special moments I have experienced wearing the coveted yellow jersey."The feeling of scoring in a packed stadium for your nation is inexplicable."He added: "I have met so many teammates, coaches at the national team and I appreciate every relationship I have built along the way. By playing for the Warriors, I have improved immensely as a player it is an opportunity I will forever cherish."However, every no matter how beautiful has an ending. This is probably the heaviest decision I have ever had to take in my life, but it is a decision I make with a patriotic heart."Like those who had to pave way for our generation of Warriors stars to emerge, I have decided to retire from international football."