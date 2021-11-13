Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Khama Billiat retires

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
WARRIORS ace, Khama Billiat has Monday announced his retirement from international football.

Billiat made his debut for the Warriors team a decade ago.

He went onto represent Zimbabwe at the 2017 and 2019 AFCON finals.

A statement released by the 31 year old soccer star reads: "It was all a dream. When I was young, I always dreamt of representing the country, playing for the national team.

"The dream which seemed far-fetched for a young Khama in Mufakose came when I least expected it.

"The first day I donned the Warriors badge, I vowed to enjoy myself and always lift the country's spirits.

"Scoring a goal at the Africa Cup of Nations finals is one moment I still relive in my mind even up to date. It is one of the many special moments I have experienced wearing the coveted yellow jersey.

"The feeling of scoring in a packed stadium for your nation is inexplicable."

He added: "I have met so many teammates, coaches at the national team and I appreciate every relationship I have built along the way. By playing for the Warriors, I have improved immensely as a player it is an opportunity I will forever cherish.

"However, every no matter how beautiful has an ending. This is probably the heaviest decision I have ever had to take in my life, but it is a decision I make with a patriotic heart.

"Like those who had to pave way for our generation of Warriors stars to emerge, I have decided to retire from international football."

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Redcliff water crisis need to be thoroughly investigated and lasting solution found

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Highlanders - Dynamos deal: A case of Economic empowerment

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Lifting sanctions must not benefit 'those who steal' ED acolytes told to their faces - still, they did not hear

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

5 armed robbers nabbed

3 hrs ago | 457 Views

Roki set for SA album launch

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Khaya Moyo

4 hrs ago | 440 Views

Khaya Moyo declared national hero

4 hrs ago | 326 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife not fit to stand trial

4 hrs ago | 418 Views

Killer Zivhu reaffirms loyalty to Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zapu says Khaya Moyo's death Llaves Zimbabwe 'poorer'

4 hrs ago | 288 Views

Top businessman weeps in court

4 hrs ago | 820 Views

Mnangagwa jets off to SA for Trade Fair

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Woman files rape complaint against 'Prophet Freddy'

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

SA police hold Zimbabwean serial killer in deaths of 7 women

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

ZANU PF embraces youth after Chamisa's visit

4 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Gokwe North district hospital faces mass exodus of nurses

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

Govt urged to accept taxes in RTGS

16 hrs ago | 2075 Views

Top Zanu-PF officials arrested as factional fights turn ugly

17 hrs ago | 4142 Views

Omalayitsha blockade Beitbridge border post

17 hrs ago | 4163 Views

Police block MDC Alliance rally

17 hrs ago | 2537 Views

Heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Matebeleland North

17 hrs ago | 1952 Views

Gunshots at Zanu-PF meeting

17 hrs ago | 3412 Views

Teachers say to strike over poor pay

17 hrs ago | 1554 Views

UK cleric says no mercy for Zimbabwean 'thieves'

17 hrs ago | 1971 Views

BCC's solar projects stalled by Zida approval delays

17 hrs ago | 349 Views

Student drags ZEGU to court for not speaking in tongues

17 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Resident acquitted on charge of stealing BCC manhole lids

17 hrs ago | 267 Views

Duo arrested for fake plot sale to diasporan

17 hrs ago | 689 Views

Police decry poor resources

17 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwe's upper-middle income economy plans in disarray

17 hrs ago | 477 Views

Zanu-PF dreams of reclaiming all seats in Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 388 Views

Wilbur Smith dies

17 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Govt to accelerate registration of births, issuance of identity cards

17 hrs ago | 210 Views

Mapeza disappoints

17 hrs ago | 722 Views

Milling company splits groceries unit

17 hrs ago | 348 Views

Ndux Junior bounces back with 11th album

17 hrs ago | 170 Views

Khaya Moyo's journey over the years

17 hrs ago | 2187 Views

MDC Alliance accepts failure, welcomes Govt support

17 hrs ago | 705 Views

Zanu-PF rubbishes G40 election claims

17 hrs ago | 315 Views

US$310m loan for Bulawayo, Hwange thermal units

17 hrs ago | 226 Views

Ramaphosa's ministers to sell Eskom coal plants

17 hrs ago | 494 Views

Woman poisons 10 mourners

17 hrs ago | 992 Views

Katsande launches restaurant

17 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Sables beat Brazil in rare rugby match

17 hrs ago | 113 Views

Police arrest 40 in gold rush

17 hrs ago | 268 Views

MDC Alliance's fake victimhood, internal ructions and sanctions

17 hrs ago | 141 Views

NRZ to cut on hired wagons, locomotives

17 hrs ago | 175 Views

'Be wary of politicking NGOs'

17 hrs ago | 84 Views

Chiwenga opens nursing school, clinic

17 hrs ago | 220 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days