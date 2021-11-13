5 armed robbers nabbed

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A gang of five robbers raiding Masvingo, Beitbridge and surrounding areas since July has been rounded up and arrested as the hunt is on for the other three members of the gang.Charles Chekenyere (27), Marshal Mutekwa (27), Anold Musimudziwa (29), Julius Chibharo (35), and Moses Kwangwari (37) allegedly went on a robbing spree in Masvingo, Beitbridge and other areas since July, before a police crack team ended their criminal escapades.National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said yesterday that the round-up began on Thursday last week when a combined team of detectives from CID Masvingo, Beitbridge and Zvishavane acted on a tip and swooped on Chekenyere at his homestead in Madziva Village, Chivi.After his arrest, Chekenyere implicated seven other suspects as his alleged accomplices.Police promptly followed up, leading to the arrest of the other four suspects and the recovery of one FN Browning pistol loaded with a magazine of 12 rounds, a bolt cutter, a small axe and a Toyota Wish vehicle registration number AFI 8727 which the suspects used as a getaway car.Property allegedly bought from proceeds of armed robbery cases which include a Nissan Caravan vehicle registration number AFO 9137, a Toyota Mark X vehicle registration number AFO 6242, four Mark X vehicle wheels, agreement of sale for stand number 2257 Victoria Range Masvingo, two defy deep freezers and a JVC stereo radio were also recovered from the suspects.One of the suspects allegedly opened a bottle store at Sarahuro Business Centre, Mwenezi, with his cut from the armed robberies.Asst Comm Nyathi said the gang had been connected to six armed robberies in which cash amounting to US$6 630, ZAR3 250 and other valuables were stolen."The suspects would scale precast walls and break doors or windows with crowbars to gain entry into houses before attacking the occupants while threatening to shoot them with pistols and demanding cash," he said in a statement."Comprehensive investigations to clear all the cases in which the suspects were linked are in progress. More details on the robbery cases committed by the suspects will be availed soon."With the hunt on for the missing three, police are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Aleck Kuzonyei, Reward and Bronco. Anyone with information can tell any police station, use WhatsApp number 0712800197 or contact the National Complaints Desk on 0242 703631.