Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

5 armed robbers nabbed

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A gang of five robbers raiding Masvingo, Beitbridge and surrounding areas since July has been rounded up and arrested as the hunt is on for the other three members of the gang.

Charles Chekenyere (27), Marshal Mutekwa (27), Anold Musimudziwa (29), Julius Chibharo (35), and Moses Kwangwari (37) allegedly went on a robbing spree in Masvingo, Beitbridge and other areas since July, before a police crack team ended their criminal escapades.

National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said yesterday that the round-up began on Thursday last week when a combined team of detectives from CID Masvingo, Beitbridge and Zvishavane acted on a tip and swooped on Chekenyere at his homestead in Madziva Village, Chivi.

After his arrest, Chekenyere implicated seven other suspects as his alleged accomplices.

Police promptly followed up, leading to the arrest of the other four suspects and the recovery of one FN Browning pistol loaded with a magazine of 12 rounds, a bolt cutter, a small axe and a Toyota Wish vehicle registration number AFI 8727 which the suspects used as a getaway car.

Property allegedly bought from proceeds of armed robbery cases which include a Nissan Caravan vehicle registration number AFO 9137, a Toyota Mark X vehicle registration number AFO 6242, four Mark X vehicle wheels, agreement of sale for stand number 2257 Victoria Range Masvingo, two defy deep freezers and a JVC stereo radio were also recovered from the suspects.

One of the suspects allegedly opened a bottle store at Sarahuro Business Centre, Mwenezi, with his cut from the armed robberies.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the gang had been connected to six armed robberies in which cash amounting to US$6 630, ZAR3 250 and other valuables were stolen.

"The suspects would scale precast walls and break doors or windows with crowbars to gain entry into houses before attacking the occupants while threatening to shoot them with pistols and demanding cash," he said in a statement.

"Comprehensive investigations to clear all the cases in which the suspects were linked are in progress. More details on the robbery cases committed by the suspects will be availed soon."

With the hunt on for the missing three, police are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Aleck Kuzonyei, Reward and Bronco. Anyone with information can tell any police station, use WhatsApp number 0712800197 or contact the National Complaints Desk on 0242 703631.



Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Redcliff water crisis need to be thoroughly investigated and lasting solution found

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Highlanders - Dynamos deal: A case of Economic empowerment

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Lifting sanctions must not benefit 'those who steal' ED acolytes told to their faces - still, they did not hear

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Khama Billiat retires

3 hrs ago | 582 Views

Roki set for SA album launch

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Khaya Moyo

4 hrs ago | 440 Views

Khaya Moyo declared national hero

4 hrs ago | 326 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife not fit to stand trial

4 hrs ago | 418 Views

Killer Zivhu reaffirms loyalty to Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zapu says Khaya Moyo's death Llaves Zimbabwe 'poorer'

4 hrs ago | 288 Views

Top businessman weeps in court

4 hrs ago | 820 Views

Mnangagwa jets off to SA for Trade Fair

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Woman files rape complaint against 'Prophet Freddy'

4 hrs ago | 184 Views

SA police hold Zimbabwean serial killer in deaths of 7 women

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

ZANU PF embraces youth after Chamisa's visit

4 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Gokwe North district hospital faces mass exodus of nurses

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

Govt urged to accept taxes in RTGS

16 hrs ago | 2075 Views

Top Zanu-PF officials arrested as factional fights turn ugly

17 hrs ago | 4142 Views

Omalayitsha blockade Beitbridge border post

17 hrs ago | 4163 Views

Police block MDC Alliance rally

17 hrs ago | 2537 Views

Heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Matebeleland North

17 hrs ago | 1952 Views

Gunshots at Zanu-PF meeting

17 hrs ago | 3412 Views

Teachers say to strike over poor pay

17 hrs ago | 1554 Views

UK cleric says no mercy for Zimbabwean 'thieves'

17 hrs ago | 1971 Views

BCC's solar projects stalled by Zida approval delays

17 hrs ago | 349 Views

Student drags ZEGU to court for not speaking in tongues

17 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Resident acquitted on charge of stealing BCC manhole lids

17 hrs ago | 267 Views

Duo arrested for fake plot sale to diasporan

17 hrs ago | 689 Views

Police decry poor resources

17 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwe's upper-middle income economy plans in disarray

17 hrs ago | 477 Views

Zanu-PF dreams of reclaiming all seats in Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 388 Views

Wilbur Smith dies

17 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Govt to accelerate registration of births, issuance of identity cards

17 hrs ago | 210 Views

Mapeza disappoints

17 hrs ago | 722 Views

Milling company splits groceries unit

17 hrs ago | 348 Views

Ndux Junior bounces back with 11th album

17 hrs ago | 170 Views

Khaya Moyo's journey over the years

17 hrs ago | 2187 Views

MDC Alliance accepts failure, welcomes Govt support

17 hrs ago | 705 Views

Zanu-PF rubbishes G40 election claims

17 hrs ago | 315 Views

US$310m loan for Bulawayo, Hwange thermal units

17 hrs ago | 226 Views

Ramaphosa's ministers to sell Eskom coal plants

17 hrs ago | 494 Views

Woman poisons 10 mourners

17 hrs ago | 992 Views

Katsande launches restaurant

17 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Sables beat Brazil in rare rugby match

17 hrs ago | 113 Views

Police arrest 40 in gold rush

17 hrs ago | 268 Views

MDC Alliance's fake victimhood, internal ructions and sanctions

17 hrs ago | 141 Views

NRZ to cut on hired wagons, locomotives

17 hrs ago | 175 Views

'Be wary of politicking NGOs'

17 hrs ago | 84 Views

Chiwenga opens nursing school, clinic

17 hrs ago | 220 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days