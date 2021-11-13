Latest News Editor's Choice


Woman loses freedom bid in $35m fraud case

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE woman who allegedly duped a local businessman of $35 million in a botched mining chemicals deal sometime last year, yesterday lost her freedom bid after the court dismissed her application for exception to the charges.

Eustine Charambira, who was represented by lawyer Mr Jacob Mafume, lost her freedom bid after Harare regional magistrate Mr Kudakwashe Mhene dismissed her application.

In dismissing the application, Mr Mhene noted that the State had amended the figures of her charges from US dollars to the local currency.

He said that alone clearly outlines the allegations she is expected to answer when her trial opens.

Charambira had argued that the State had failed to outline how the complainant in the matter was duped US$488 000.

She had also argued that there was no clear indication on her charges as to how the State had arrived at US$488 000.

The State led by Mr Shepherd Makonde had opposed Charambira's application, saying they had clearly outlined the allegations by amending the charges and changed the value from US$488 000 to $35 million.

It is the State's case that sometime in October 2020, Charambira was approached by the complainant, who wanted to import mining chemicals.

Charambira allegedly told the businessman to convert his money into foreign currency since the mining chemicals were being sold in US dollars or the South African rand.

The State alleges that the complainant started sending money in local currency to Charambira between October and December 2020.

Charambira is said to have told the businessman that he would receive his chemicals in January this year.

Allegations are that Charambira failed to deliver the chemicals on agreed dates and went on to make a report at Borrowdale Police Station saying the money had been stolen.

Charambira allegedly told the police that she did not tell the businessman because she was expecting to get the money back in April from the person who had duped her.

On being asked about the chemicals at the end of April, Charambira allegedly told him that she was expecting US$1 million from a United Kingdom-based investor.

The court heard that Charambira asked the businessman to give her another US$100 000 to hire a private jet from the UK and promised to reimburse the money once the US$1 million deal had materialised.

It is said Charambira was given US$50 000 and it was later established there was no investor brought from the UK and that no money had been stolen.

Charambira is expected back in court on November 18 for trial.

Source - The Herald

Most Popular In 7 Days