Bosso seek season first win

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS' assistant coach Bekithemba Ndlovu says his side is ready to register its first win of the season against high-flying Ngezi Platinum Stars in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer match at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

Ngezi demolished Bulawayo City 5-0 in their opening league match at Baobab Stadium last week, while Bosso were felled 2-0 by Black Rhinos in Harare.

The loss to Rhinos left fans questioning the side's ability to challenge for league honours.

The last time Ngezi were in town was in the Chibuku Super Cup final which they lost 1-0 to Bosso via a Prince Dube strike back in 2019.

In that season the two teams played to 1-1 stalemates in both league matches.
Ndlovu said they are well prepared for this game.

"I think there is always pressure when playing for Highlanders, so it's not anything new. I believe it's that pressure which makes you win games. In football there is always pressure to perform and do well for the club, supporters and yourself. If you don't have pressure, you don't win. As a team we have prepared well and are ready for our first win," said Ndlovu.

"I believe we have been conceding easy goals and we have worked on that aspect in training. Ngezi are a free-scoring side, but they also concede. The key thing for us is to be at our best without the ball. We have worked hard at training and the boys are in high spirits and hopefully they take that into the game."

Bosso have utility player Crispen Ncube out of this encounter, but the rest of the squad is available.

Today's game will carry some special significance as it will mark the first time fans return to Barbourfields Stadium in almost two years.

Ngezi go into this game as favourites given their impressive form in the Chibuku Super Cup where they are in the semi-finals and their mesmerising league opener against City.

Fans will pay an equivalent of US$10 at the prevailing interbank rate for the cheapest ticket, US$15 for the grandstand and US$20 for the VVIP.

Source - The Chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days