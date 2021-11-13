Zimbabwe Saints legend dies

News / Local

ZIMBABWE Saints legend Shacky Toindepi Nyathi has died.He was 58.Nyathi collapsed and died at his Mzilikazi home in Bulawayo on Sunday.His best friend and former teammate Godfrey Paradza said they were devastated by the passing away of Nyathi."Shacky was such a lovely man, who was peaceful and hardworking. We have lost a great friend and someone we called family. Perhaps we knew more about him than his family, that is how close we were," said Paradza, who played for Saints, Dynamos and Darryn T in a career that spanned from 1982 to 1995."He was on his way to a social match and as he was about to leave home, he complained of feeling dizzy and hot.When he went back into the house, he collapsed and died," said Paradza.He said funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.Nyathi was born on December 27, 1963. He attended Lobengula Primary School where he carved his football career.He enrolled at Njube High for his secondary education where he developed into a fine footballer and attracted the attention of Saints.Nyathi, who was also a member of the national Under-20 side, only played for Saints.He made his Saints debut as a substitute in the Castle Cup final against Dynamos at the age of 18 in 1979. Saints lost that game 1-2.Nyathi gave immaculate services to the club and was rewarded with Under-20 national team call-up. He was part of the junior team that went to Russia in 1980, Mozambique in 1981 and Swaziland in 1982.That Under-20 team had the likes of Lucky Dube, James Takavada, John Phiri, David Mwanza, David Zulu, Stanley Ndunduma, Charles Chirwa, Machona Sibanda, Ephraim Dzimbiri, Japhet Muparutsa, Rainos Mapfumo Takesure Maverengo and Benedict Moyo.Nyathi was part of the Chikwata squad that beat visiting England side Coventry City in 1982.In 1987, Nyathi picked up a right leg injury while playing against Blue Ribbon when he came into contact with Byron Manuel and that injury marked the end of his football career in 1988.At Saints, Nyathi played with the likes of Andrew Kadengu, Josphat Munetsi, Ephraim Chawanda, Jethro "Chemi" Hunidzarira, Misheck Sibanda and Jimmy Phiri.Nyathi is survived by wife Winnie and children Idah and Tonderai.