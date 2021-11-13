Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe Saints legend dies

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE Saints legend Shacky Toindepi Nyathi has died.

He was 58.

Nyathi collapsed and died at his Mzilikazi home in Bulawayo on Sunday.

His best friend and former teammate Godfrey Paradza said they were devastated by the passing away of Nyathi.

"Shacky was such a lovely man, who was peaceful and hardworking. We have lost a great friend and someone we called family. Perhaps we knew more about him than his family, that is how close we were," said Paradza, who played for Saints, Dynamos and Darryn T in a career that spanned from 1982 to 1995.

"He was on his way to a social match and as he was about to leave home, he complained of feeling dizzy and hot.

When he went back into the house, he collapsed and died," said Paradza.

He said funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

Nyathi was born on December 27, 1963. He attended Lobengula Primary School where he carved his football career.

He enrolled at Njube High for his secondary education where he developed into a fine footballer and attracted the attention of Saints.

Nyathi, who was also a member of the national Under-20 side, only played for Saints.

He made his Saints debut as a substitute in the Castle Cup final against Dynamos at the age of 18 in 1979. Saints lost that game 1-2.

Nyathi gave immaculate services to the club and was rewarded with Under-20 national team call-up. He was part of the junior team that went to Russia in 1980, Mozambique in 1981 and Swaziland in 1982.

That Under-20 team had the likes of Lucky Dube, James Takavada, John Phiri, David Mwanza, David Zulu, Stanley Ndunduma, Charles Chirwa, Machona Sibanda, Ephraim Dzimbiri, Japhet Muparutsa, Rainos Mapfumo Takesure Maverengo and Benedict Moyo.

Nyathi was part of the Chikwata squad that beat visiting England side Coventry City in 1982.

In 1987, Nyathi picked up a right leg injury while playing against Blue Ribbon when he came into contact with Byron Manuel and that injury marked the end of his football career in 1988.

At Saints, Nyathi played with the likes of Andrew Kadengu, Josphat Munetsi, Ephraim Chawanda, Jethro "Chemi" Hunidzarira, Misheck Sibanda and Jimmy Phiri.

Nyathi is survived by wife Winnie and children Idah and Tonderai.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

'Mnangagwa has let me down'

2 hrs ago | 1761 Views

State wants Chiwenga's estranged wife detained

2 hrs ago | 765 Views

Man loses property in goblin-cleansing deal

2 hrs ago | 587 Views

Outcry over anti 'regime change' NGOs Bill

2 hrs ago | 261 Views

Beitbridge armed robbers net R1,7m, US$50K in spree

2 hrs ago | 629 Views

NRZ solar-powers coaches

2 hrs ago | 364 Views

Govt urged to implement dam safety plan

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

'Mine workers overtaxed'

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

3 Ruwa armed robbers nabbed, denied bail

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

'Chief Justice Malaba is apolitical'

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Old equipment stifles Zimbabwe pharmaceutical sector

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Teachers down tools

2 hrs ago | 586 Views

Zesa scales down load-shedding

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Shake-up at African Sun

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Sables rise in new World Rugby rankings

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Court halts Guti varsity SEC elections

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Looming by-elections fuel Zanu-PF factionalism

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

ZimPost appeals for drones

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Khaya Moyo, a freedom fighter par excellence

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Gwanda Provincial Hospital receives dialysis machine

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zesa switches off Ziscosteel

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Khaya Moyo: Selfless freedom fighter

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Bosso seek season first win

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF dispels factionalism rumours

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

SC hears Malaba judgment appeal

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mohadi mourns Khaya Moyo

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Gold deliveries to increase

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife's trial ruling today

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Apartheid leader De Klerk to be burnt

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Ex-MDC councillor on rampage over love triangle

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwean woman secures AU ambassadorial post

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Phase 2 of Beitbridge border upgrading gets under way

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Woman loses freedom bid in $35m fraud case

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

11-year-old kills self

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Redcliff water crisis need to be thoroughly investigated and lasting solution found

11 hrs ago | 239 Views

Highlanders - Dynamos deal: A case of Economic empowerment

11 hrs ago | 393 Views

Lifting sanctions must not benefit 'those who steal' ED acolytes told to their faces - still, they did not hear

12 hrs ago | 650 Views

5 armed robbers nabbed

12 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Khama Billiat retires

12 hrs ago | 1593 Views

Roki set for SA album launch

13 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Khaya Moyo

13 hrs ago | 791 Views

Khaya Moyo declared national hero

13 hrs ago | 461 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife not fit to stand trial

13 hrs ago | 633 Views

Killer Zivhu reaffirms loyalty to Zanu-PF

13 hrs ago | 366 Views

Zapu says Khaya Moyo's death Llaves Zimbabwe 'poorer'

13 hrs ago | 557 Views

Top businessman weeps in court

13 hrs ago | 1900 Views

Mnangagwa jets off to SA for Trade Fair

13 hrs ago | 192 Views

Woman files rape complaint against 'Prophet Freddy'

13 hrs ago | 440 Views

SA police hold Zimbabwean serial killer in deaths of 7 women

13 hrs ago | 441 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days