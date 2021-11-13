Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Khaya Moyo, a freedom fighter par excellence

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
LIBERATOR, bureaucrat, corporate communications expert, politician, author and diplomat all rolled into one.

Simon Khaya Moyo was a top functionary during the struggle and thereafter, continued to serve his country in various capacities until he rested on Sunday.

He won a number of battles during the liberation war, including an assassination bid which was targeted at his boss, Dr Joshua Nkomo in 1977.  Since he was always on Dr Nkomo's side as his special assistant, a successful hit on Dr Nkomo could have taken him too.

However, Khaya Moyo had no chance winning one against a debilitating cancer which had afflicted him for some time.

Khaya Moyo, who died in Bulawayo aged 76, was an affable, easy-going man who was diligent in everything he did. Because of his affability, the Press and many cadres had easy access to him almost always.

For serving his country so diligently for 53 years, SK deserved the top most honour, which he, indeed got yesterday when President Mnangagwa declared him a National Hero.

"On behalf of the party Zanu-PF, Government, our entire nation, and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to express my deepest condolences to the Moyo family and in particular, to Mama Moyo and the children on their saddest loss," said the President.

"May they all find comfort in the great honour and regard which our nation held him. He was and remains our Hero and true Son of the Soil."

The President also lauded Khaya Moyo's high intellect and resourcefulness.

"SK, as we affectionately called him," said the President, "distinguished himself as a true patriot, freedom fighter and a resourceful, versatile cadre beyond the onerous and risky chores of the struggle which he embraced with selfless courage.

He put all his skills, intellect and pan-African outlook to the national cause, both before and after our independence. It was a rare gift of high intellect which enabled his various deployments and service in numerous capacities, including in the civil service."

Khaya Moyo left the country to join Zimbabwe African People's Union in 1968 in Lusaka, Zambia. He enrolled at the University of Zambia for a diploma in social studies and shortly after that, enrolled at the prestigious Makerere University in Uganda, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Science in 1973.

Two years later he returned to Lusaka and was appointed secretary/special assistant to Dr Nkomo. He did military and intelligence training in the then East German, becoming a member of the revolutionary council as well as member of the PF-Zapu Central Committee.
Khaya-Moyo travelled the world with Dr Nkomo and attended several meetings such as the Geneva, Malta and Lancaster House conferences.

In 1980, Khaya Moyo became the assistant secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs with Dr Nkomo as Minister.  He rose through the ranks to become undersecretary in the Ministry of Justice in 1983.

In 1984, he moved to the Ministry of Health where was later promoted to Deputy Permanent Secretary in 1987.

He was elected Zanu-PF Central Committee member at the party's 1989 congress and a year later, was elected Bulilima Mangwe South MP.  In 1992, Khaya Moyo was appointed Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce.

In September 1994, he was re-elected member of the Zanu-PF Central Committee and thereafter Deputy Secretary for Administration in the Politburo. In the April 1995 general elections, Khaya Moyo was overwhelmingly re-elected Bulilima Mangwe South MP.

Soon after the election, the veteran politician was appointed Minister of Transport and Energy.

Between July 1997 and July 2000, Khaya Moyo served as Minister of Mines, Environment and TourismThe following year, he started his diplomatic career, having been appointed the country's Ambassador to South Africa and Lesotho up to October 2010. He had already been elected ruling party national chairman a year earlier.

In March 2011, he was appointed a non-constituency Senator. At the time of his death, he was the ruling party's national spokesperson and Bulilima Senator.

Indeed, the party and country at large have lost a committed cadre who had illustrious credentials.

We must all strive to emulate his patriotism, diligence in serving the country, simplicity and clarity of thought and speech.

It will certainly be a tall order for most of his compatriots to serve the way the National Hero did.

May his soul "anchor," as he often said in the countless condolence messages he issued as party spokesman, in eternal peace.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

'Mnangagwa has let me down'

2 hrs ago | 1771 Views

State wants Chiwenga's estranged wife detained

2 hrs ago | 771 Views

Man loses property in goblin-cleansing deal

2 hrs ago | 594 Views

Outcry over anti 'regime change' NGOs Bill

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

Beitbridge armed robbers net R1,7m, US$50K in spree

2 hrs ago | 631 Views

NRZ solar-powers coaches

2 hrs ago | 367 Views

Govt urged to implement dam safety plan

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

'Mine workers overtaxed'

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

3 Ruwa armed robbers nabbed, denied bail

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

'Chief Justice Malaba is apolitical'

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Old equipment stifles Zimbabwe pharmaceutical sector

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Teachers down tools

2 hrs ago | 589 Views

Zesa scales down load-shedding

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Shake-up at African Sun

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Sables rise in new World Rugby rankings

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Court halts Guti varsity SEC elections

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Looming by-elections fuel Zanu-PF factionalism

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

ZimPost appeals for drones

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Gwanda Provincial Hospital receives dialysis machine

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe Saints legend dies

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

Zesa switches off Ziscosteel

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Khaya Moyo: Selfless freedom fighter

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Bosso seek season first win

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF dispels factionalism rumours

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

SC hears Malaba judgment appeal

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mohadi mourns Khaya Moyo

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Gold deliveries to increase

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife's trial ruling today

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Apartheid leader De Klerk to be burnt

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Ex-MDC councillor on rampage over love triangle

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwean woman secures AU ambassadorial post

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Phase 2 of Beitbridge border upgrading gets under way

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Woman loses freedom bid in $35m fraud case

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

11-year-old kills self

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Redcliff water crisis need to be thoroughly investigated and lasting solution found

11 hrs ago | 239 Views

Highlanders - Dynamos deal: A case of Economic empowerment

11 hrs ago | 393 Views

Lifting sanctions must not benefit 'those who steal' ED acolytes told to their faces - still, they did not hear

12 hrs ago | 650 Views

5 armed robbers nabbed

12 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Khama Billiat retires

12 hrs ago | 1596 Views

Roki set for SA album launch

13 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Khaya Moyo

13 hrs ago | 791 Views

Khaya Moyo declared national hero

13 hrs ago | 461 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife not fit to stand trial

13 hrs ago | 633 Views

Killer Zivhu reaffirms loyalty to Zanu-PF

13 hrs ago | 366 Views

Zapu says Khaya Moyo's death Llaves Zimbabwe 'poorer'

13 hrs ago | 558 Views

Top businessman weeps in court

13 hrs ago | 1901 Views

Mnangagwa jets off to SA for Trade Fair

13 hrs ago | 192 Views

Woman files rape complaint against 'Prophet Freddy'

13 hrs ago | 440 Views

SA police hold Zimbabwean serial killer in deaths of 7 women

13 hrs ago | 442 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days