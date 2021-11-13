Latest News Editor's Choice


ZimPost appeals for drones

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIMPOST acting postmaster-general Isaac Muchokonori has pleaded with Parliament to approve use of drones and robots as well as craft legislation that helps improve the country's postal, telecommunications and courier services sector.

Muchokonori told the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Information Communication Technology chaired by Peter Moyo (Southerton MP MDC-T) that specialists were required to run the sector.

"A degree or diploma qualification in postal and courier services must be introduced to create sector specialists who will serve this evolving sector in the fourth industrial revolution," he said.

Muchokonori also pleaded for a tax rebate to finance building of postal and courier services infrastructure in remotes parts of the country.

"There is need for regulatory support, an E-Commerce Bill, and delivery of drones and robots to support universal service obligations in post and courier services in order for them to deliver to the remotest non-profit areas of the country," he said.

"There is need to introduce licence fees and taxing of the informal transporters, runners, buses and haulage trucks engaged in unlicensed postal, courier and logistics operations," Muchokonori added.

"We also need to introduce shared national logistical infrastructure in the form of e-commerce, warehouse delivery equipment, weighbridges, and even a national delivery timetable."

The ZimPost acting postmaster-general said a huge capital investment was required in modern physical and digital infrastructure to re-invest to the evolving needs of clients in the postal and courier services.

He said shortage of foreign currency was affecting network expansion and maintenance, as well as systems upgrade, and the quality of services.

Muchokonori said mobilising a motivated workforce in light of the inevitable low salaries, economic turbulence, and the need to carry out skills development to match the evolving market were some of the biggest challenges faced by the sector.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

