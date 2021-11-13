Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Sables rise in new World Rugby rankings

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Sables have edged closer to earning a place among the top 30 rugby nations in the world following their historic 24-22 victory over higher-ranked Brazil in the opening game of the  World Rugby sanctioned Stellenbosch Challenge in South Africa on Sunday.

World Rugby published the new official rankings yesterday following the latest round of the international matches played around the world at the weekend.

And Zimbabwe, buoyed by their hard-fought win over Brazil in the first-ever meeting between the two teams, were among the highest climbers after overtaking Colombia and Switzerland and moving up two places from position 34 to 32 in the rankings.

In contrast, the Brazilians, who went into the opening match of the tournament ranked 27th, dropped one position down the ladder to 28th and risk losing further ground if they lose to 35th-ranked Kenya in the Stellenbosch Challenge third place play-off match on Saturday.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, will have an opportunity to further improve their ranking when they face their perennial nemesis Namibia in the final on the same day.

Having played second fiddle to the Namibians in recent years, the Sables would need to put up a better second half performance after they almost surrendered a healthy 17-0 half-time lead to Brazil.

Sables head coach Brendan Dawson was nevertheless delighted that his charges were able to secure a vital win despite their second half meltdown.

"I'm very proud of the boys and that we came away with a win. Beating a team that is ranked number 27 in the world is a great achievement, we are ranked 35th in the world so it's a really big achievement and I'm very proud of the boys," he said.

"It was a game of two halves. We played really well in the first half and we allowed them to come back in the second half, but the positives are massive. We learnt a lot from the Cheetahs game and brought it into this game. I was really proud of everybody but there is still a lot to work on to make sure that we win when we take on Namibia on Saturday."

The Sables survived a spirited second-half onslaught by Brazil to grind out an important win against the higher-ranked South American side in the opening match of the World Rugby Stellenbosch Challenge in South Africa yesterday.

Zimbabwe's hard-fought win ensured they booked a date with their fierce rivals Namibia in the tournament final to be played at the same venue on Saturday.

The Namibians, who are expected to pose the biggest challenge for Zimbabwe's bid to qualify for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, made a statement of their intention to win the competition after beating Kenya 60-24 in the second match of the four-team competition.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

'Mnangagwa has let me down'

2 hrs ago | 1799 Views

State wants Chiwenga's estranged wife detained

2 hrs ago | 785 Views

Man loses property in goblin-cleansing deal

2 hrs ago | 603 Views

Outcry over anti 'regime change' NGOs Bill

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

Beitbridge armed robbers net R1,7m, US$50K in spree

2 hrs ago | 643 Views

NRZ solar-powers coaches

2 hrs ago | 372 Views

Govt urged to implement dam safety plan

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

'Mine workers overtaxed'

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

3 Ruwa armed robbers nabbed, denied bail

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

'Chief Justice Malaba is apolitical'

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Old equipment stifles Zimbabwe pharmaceutical sector

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Teachers down tools

2 hrs ago | 603 Views

Zesa scales down load-shedding

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Shake-up at African Sun

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Court halts Guti varsity SEC elections

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Looming by-elections fuel Zanu-PF factionalism

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

ZimPost appeals for drones

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Khaya Moyo, a freedom fighter par excellence

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Gwanda Provincial Hospital receives dialysis machine

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe Saints legend dies

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zesa switches off Ziscosteel

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Khaya Moyo: Selfless freedom fighter

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Bosso seek season first win

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF dispels factionalism rumours

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

SC hears Malaba judgment appeal

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mohadi mourns Khaya Moyo

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Gold deliveries to increase

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife's trial ruling today

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Apartheid leader De Klerk to be burnt

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Ex-MDC councillor on rampage over love triangle

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zimbabwean woman secures AU ambassadorial post

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Phase 2 of Beitbridge border upgrading gets under way

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Woman loses freedom bid in $35m fraud case

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

11-year-old kills self

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Redcliff water crisis need to be thoroughly investigated and lasting solution found

11 hrs ago | 239 Views

Highlanders - Dynamos deal: A case of Economic empowerment

12 hrs ago | 393 Views

Lifting sanctions must not benefit 'those who steal' ED acolytes told to their faces - still, they did not hear

12 hrs ago | 654 Views

5 armed robbers nabbed

12 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Khama Billiat retires

12 hrs ago | 1598 Views

Roki set for SA album launch

13 hrs ago | 265 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Khaya Moyo

13 hrs ago | 791 Views

Khaya Moyo declared national hero

13 hrs ago | 461 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife not fit to stand trial

13 hrs ago | 633 Views

Killer Zivhu reaffirms loyalty to Zanu-PF

13 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zapu says Khaya Moyo's death Llaves Zimbabwe 'poorer'

13 hrs ago | 558 Views

Top businessman weeps in court

13 hrs ago | 1902 Views

Mnangagwa jets off to SA for Trade Fair

13 hrs ago | 192 Views

Woman files rape complaint against 'Prophet Freddy'

13 hrs ago | 441 Views

SA police hold Zimbabwean serial killer in deaths of 7 women

13 hrs ago | 442 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days