Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Outcry over anti 'regime change' NGOs Bill

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE recently-gazetted Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO) Amendment Bill violates the Constitution, legal think-tanks said yesterday, adding that it failed to explain why government wanted to revamp the administration of civic society organisations (CSOs).

Government gazetted the PVO Amendment Bill on November 5, whose provisions will adversely affect and effectively eliminate organisations involved in promoting and defending human rights in the country.

These organisations view themselves as non-partisan. But government claims, without evidence, that many of them have abused Western donor funds to support the opposition.

Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and legal experts argue that if enacted, the Bill would leave political victims more vulnerable.

Legal think-tank Veritas said the Bill was not clearly drafted and was incoherent to the effect that it encouraged government officials to make unduly repressive interpretations, would stifle democracy and economic development.

Veritas said the proposed PVO Amendment Bill was in contravention of the provisions of the declaration of rights in the Constitution.

Government has on several occasions threatened to deregister CSOs, accusing them of dabbling in opposition

politics and being hostile to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his ruling Zanu-PF party.

"The reason for regulating and controlling PVOs is not clearly stated in the Bill. As we have pointed out, the Act (being amended) does not say why PVOs must be registered and controlled in order to carry on their activities," Veritas said in statement.

"The reason we inferred, to ensure they do not squander or misuse the funds entrusted to them, is a constitutionally valid reason, but there is nothing in the Act to prevent the PVO board from refusing to register a PVO for other reasons indeed, section 9(5)(b) of the Act provides the PVO board with another vaguely expressed reason - that the PVO does not comply with the provisions of the Act. This is too vague to pass constitutional muster."

Veritas also said PVOs are protected by section 58(1) of the Constitution, which gives every person the right to freedom of association and would be violated by the proposed amendments.

"Branches of PVOs can be declared to be independent. Under section 18 of the Act, the registrar can determine that branches of PVOs are independent PVOs if he or she thinks they are not under the control of their parent PVO. Such a determination has the effect of rendering the branch illegal (because it is not registered) and it can be made without consulting the parent PVO or the branch concerned, and without affording them an opportunity to make representations. This violates section 68 of the Constitution, which guarantees to everyone, including PVOs, the right to procedurally fair administrative action."

Human rights lawyer Alec Muchadehama described the PVO Amendment Bill as government's move to clamp down on dissent and shrink the democratic space ahead of the 2023 elections.

"For quite a very long time in Zimbabwean history, we have seen political activists and rights defenders who have been persecuted being offered free legal representation in court by civic society organisations," Muchadehama said.

Muchadehama said governments that have enacted the PVO Act, or similar laws were synonymous with autocracy and dictatorship.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

'Mnangagwa has let me down'

2 hrs ago | 1763 Views

State wants Chiwenga's estranged wife detained

2 hrs ago | 765 Views

Man loses property in goblin-cleansing deal

2 hrs ago | 587 Views

Beitbridge armed robbers net R1,7m, US$50K in spree

2 hrs ago | 629 Views

NRZ solar-powers coaches

2 hrs ago | 365 Views

Govt urged to implement dam safety plan

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

'Mine workers overtaxed'

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

3 Ruwa armed robbers nabbed, denied bail

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

'Chief Justice Malaba is apolitical'

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Old equipment stifles Zimbabwe pharmaceutical sector

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Teachers down tools

2 hrs ago | 586 Views

Zesa scales down load-shedding

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Shake-up at African Sun

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Sables rise in new World Rugby rankings

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Court halts Guti varsity SEC elections

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Looming by-elections fuel Zanu-PF factionalism

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

ZimPost appeals for drones

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Khaya Moyo, a freedom fighter par excellence

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Gwanda Provincial Hospital receives dialysis machine

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe Saints legend dies

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

Zesa switches off Ziscosteel

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Khaya Moyo: Selfless freedom fighter

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Bosso seek season first win

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF dispels factionalism rumours

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

SC hears Malaba judgment appeal

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mohadi mourns Khaya Moyo

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Gold deliveries to increase

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife's trial ruling today

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Apartheid leader De Klerk to be burnt

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Ex-MDC councillor on rampage over love triangle

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwean woman secures AU ambassadorial post

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Phase 2 of Beitbridge border upgrading gets under way

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Woman loses freedom bid in $35m fraud case

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

11-year-old kills self

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Redcliff water crisis need to be thoroughly investigated and lasting solution found

11 hrs ago | 239 Views

Highlanders - Dynamos deal: A case of Economic empowerment

11 hrs ago | 393 Views

Lifting sanctions must not benefit 'those who steal' ED acolytes told to their faces - still, they did not hear

12 hrs ago | 650 Views

5 armed robbers nabbed

12 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Khama Billiat retires

12 hrs ago | 1593 Views

Roki set for SA album launch

13 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Khaya Moyo

13 hrs ago | 791 Views

Khaya Moyo declared national hero

13 hrs ago | 461 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife not fit to stand trial

13 hrs ago | 633 Views

Killer Zivhu reaffirms loyalty to Zanu-PF

13 hrs ago | 366 Views

Zapu says Khaya Moyo's death Llaves Zimbabwe 'poorer'

13 hrs ago | 557 Views

Top businessman weeps in court

13 hrs ago | 1900 Views

Mnangagwa jets off to SA for Trade Fair

13 hrs ago | 192 Views

Woman files rape complaint against 'Prophet Freddy'

13 hrs ago | 440 Views

SA police hold Zimbabwean serial killer in deaths of 7 women

13 hrs ago | 441 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days