'Mnangagwa has let me down'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Marry Mubaiwa says her battles with her husband were no longer a private and family issue but for Zimbabwean women to also intervene and assist her as she also sought the help of the United Nations (UN).

The former model also accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the First Lady of failing to intervene in her matrimonial fight with the VP and assist her in getting access to the couple's three children who are in the custody of Chiwenga.

The embattled Marry has not been able to have access to the kids in nearly two years following her arrest in December 2019 on various charges, including attempting to kill the VP, money laundering, and assault.

"Today (Monday) being the 15th day of November brings me so much heartache and pain as it is my son's birthday who has turned nine," Mubaiwa wrote on Twitter Monday evening.

"I have been denied total access to them. I have been cut out of their lives completely. For more than two years l don't exist. My husband has used his political muscle."

She questioned: "Is there hope for women in this country? Is there equal representation? Is there gender equality? I am being punished for crimes that do not exist in my lifetime.

"Punish me once you have all your eggs in one basket. You say you want to make me an example that women are subjects and should never be allowed to lead in any fora. How can you shut me out of my children's lives like I never existed? What do you tell them?

"I have been to hell and back, I am broken by all of this. I am not saying I want you back. No! I am saying give me my children. I thought that one day Amai (Auxillia Mnangagwa) would rise up and fight in my corner, guilty or not, to rise up against verbal abuse, emotional abuse, and dictatorship."

Auxillia Mnangagwa is the First Lady. Mubaiwa further claimed Mnangagwa feared Chiwenga.

"There lies a man (Chiwenga) who once held the Constitution in his hands, declaring war against oppression and dictatorship. A man that is feared by all including his boss (Mnangagwa).

"Countless times he has said that he is above everyone and he is the one that determines the direction which the wind must blow. Women are set on women to destroy one another. My husband has been allowed the platform to do whatever the hell he pleases, and has not been reprimanded for this cowardly act.

"I am begging all women in this universe to please help me to access my children. I am dying inside, I am empty, two years is not a joke without having a sight of my children. My children are below 10. Remember today it's me, tomorrow it's you.'

Chiwenga added: "The likes of mamwe madzimai (other women) that speak negatively about me, stay away from my issues.

"I am asking for your help to get access to my children and feel. I have asked the President many times to assist but nothing has materialised. This is no longer a private or family issue, but a public one as we must also ask UNICEF, UN, UNHCR (United Nations Commissioner for Refugees) to intervene as I am powerless.

"I really miss my children and I am broken."

Source - NewZimbabwe

