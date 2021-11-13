Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Level 2 lockdown extended

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has extended the Level Two national Covid-19 lockdown by a further two weeks, with no further relaxations, to control more social contact while increasing pace of the national vaccination programme.

While the third wave was beaten back, the Government wants to avert a fourth wave by maintaining lockdown measures that limit infection risks, especially as each wave of Covid-19 infection is longer and worse than the previous.

Last night after yesterday's Cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa announced the continuation of the lockdown under the current measures.

"Cabinet would also like to announce the extension of the Level 2 lockdown by an additional two weeks to enable all to heighten vaccination uptake in order to protect the nation against a possible fourth wave of the pandemic," she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa noted that the pandemic remained under control, with the number of Covid-19 cases in schools declining, while the number of people in need of hospitalisation also going down, with no patients under intensive care.

"In general, therefore, this indicates that the national response measures instituted by Government continue to pay off and that the pandemic is being brought under control," she said.

"Government, nonetheless, continues to call upon citizens to strictly observe the national and World Health Organisation (WHO) Covid-19 protocols as well as to get vaccinated to prevent a 4th wave of the Covid-19 outbreak."

Government has been procuring vaccines to enable people to be vaccinated for free, and more vaccines are still arriving in the country.

"On the procurement of vaccines, it is advised that 435 600 doses were received on 5 November 2021, bringing the cumulative number of vaccines received to date to 13,258 000 doses," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

"Government takes this opportunity to assure the nation that most of the country's vaccines still have some years to go before expiration."

To date, more than 3,4 million people have received the first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, while more than 2,7 million others have been fully vaccinated.

Minister Mutsvangwa said as of last week, "the cumulative weekly total number of first and second doses of vaccines administered during the week under review increased to 144 253 from the 114 873 administered the previous week, indicating that the provincial vaccination blitz launched in October 2021 are yielding the desired results and will be strengthened."

Speaking at a separate press conference yesterday, Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Dr John Mangwiro said indications were that the national response to Covid-19 was bearing results.

"The last week has seen a marginal increase of new Covid-19 cases, with 251 cases recorded compared to 210 cases the previous week," he said.

"This represented an average of 35 cases a day as compared to 30 per day the previous week."

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Malema would rather also die than let hungry Zimbabweans die alone

1 hr ago | 847 Views

Zanu-PF reinstates women's league boss

1 hr ago | 327 Views

DJ plays Chamisa's song in Chiwenga's presence, CIOs in trouble

1 hr ago | 1050 Views

Zanu-PF warns motorists driving cars with fake 'ED PFEE' plates

1 hr ago | 302 Views

'Zimbabwe has no law against sanctions advocates'

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Chamisa's MDC targets 500 000 Bulawayo voters

1 hr ago | 205 Views

Zimdollar breaches $100 mark against US$

1 hr ago | 459 Views

Chitungwiza launches stands audit

1 hr ago | 62 Views

'Zimbabwe morphing towards dictatorship'

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Armed robbers shoot abattoir boss, steal 3 guns, money

1 hr ago | 321 Views

War veterans wants trial date or to be remove from remand

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe needs to rid itself of old-fashioned leaders

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Monetary policy in a complex economy

1 hr ago | 38 Views

COVID-19 triggers fatal disputes

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe judges hear own appeal

1 hr ago | 120 Views

'City dams hold 15 months water supply'

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Chiangwa pastor wins court case

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Nation has lost a fountain of wisdom in Khaya Moyo

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Matebeleland South records decrease in malaria cases

1 hr ago | 8 Views

'Mzee' SK Moyo was a real brother to all

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Govt to construct 144 modern boarding schools

1 hr ago | 47 Views

PSL cancels matches

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Councils forced to pay $32m for Auxillia Mnangagwa's orphanage

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife remanded in custody

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mnangagwa to commission Beitbridge projects today

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Chiwenga mourns Khaya Moyo

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Chiyangwa partners ZTTU

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

ZIFA use refs, paralyse PSL

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Warren Park family abandons house after sewer burst

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

By-elections spook opposition

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zimbabwean robber jailed 10 years in Botswana

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

SRC dissolves Zifa, ready for backlash

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Blacklist for tender cheats

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Qualified farm managers for all A2 farms

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe to host ICC WC again

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Eskom warns of more load shedding

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimstat begins population, housing pilot census

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

RBZ starts clearing auction forex backlog

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

New money transfer firm enters Zimbabwe market

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Matsika loses Croco shares dispute

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Covid-19 protocols remain in force

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Kasukuwere to launch a tell-all biography

16 hrs ago | 2824 Views

BREAKING: Marry Chiwenga sent to prison

16 hrs ago | 5185 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days