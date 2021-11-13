Latest News Editor's Choice


New money transfer firm enters Zimbabwe market

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
A new international money transfer company, Mojo Mula Transfers, has entered Zimbabwe's financial market after partnering with retail giant, OK Zimbabwe to open branches across the country.

The company, which has partnered global money transfer giant WorldRemit, said it was focussing on serving Zimbabweans wishing to have access to a global money transfer system that is easy to use for sending and receiving money to and from anywhere in the world.

The partnership with OK has seen Mojo Mula open 70 branches nationwide, Managing Director Johannes Rushwaya said, adding the advent Covid-19 had ushered in a new normal and way of doing business, especially money transfers.

"It is out of this yawning gap that we realised the need to extend a platform which allows people to send and receive money in US dollars across the country over and above the WorldRemit international remittance transactions," he said.

"Our relationship with World Remit dates back to when we were appointed the sole market activation agent for World Remit when it penetrated the South African market, our business spans from money transfers, Bureau de change and many other financial services," Mr Rushwaya said.

In a statement the company said it has signed a guarantee strategic partnership with OK Zimbabwe, securing the sending and receiving of cash through all 66 OK Zimbabwe, OK Mart, Bon Marche branches nationwide.

Meanwhile Mojo Mula marketing manager Ms Melody Madzingaidze said their customers are at the centre of everything that they aim to achieve or have achieved so far and plans are already there to further enhance the customer experience on Mojo Mula.

"We would like to pledge our total commitment to ensure that our customers are treated to a lasting and positive customer experience as they transact on the Mojo Mula Money Transfers platform and we will keep our doors open and our ears wide open for any suggestions that may come from all our stakeholders that are poised at taking this product to the next level," Ms Madzingaidze said during the official launch event.

Speaking on the side-lines of the launch event, Mojo Mula chairman, Charles Bwerinofa said they wanted to develop the brand into a big brand which can be recognised by all sectors in this economy.

"We have started a money transfer business but we want to develop this brand and fortify this brand as well as introduce value addition services which will support what we have launched.

Mojo Mula is going to introduce an array of value addition services which will be designed to enhance the livelihood of our citizens," he said.

Mojo Mula Transfers is a unit of Trolleycom Finance, a subsidiary of Trolleycom Holdings. Trolleycom Finance was formed in 2019 and is an agent of WorldRemit in Zimbabwe. Rushwaya.

"Some might ask what the name means, well the word Mojo is associated with luck, charm or good fortune and Mula is a more or less a universal word that means money," said Mr Rushwaya in his speech at the launch day.

Source - The Herald

