Zimstat begins population, housing pilot census

The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) is embarking on a pilot census in selected areas across the country's 10 provinces in preparation for the 2022 population and housing census.The pilot census ending on November 28 will test the census questionnaire, the data collection method of entering responses from people interviewed into a computer, the adequacy of the training programme for field staff, interaction manuals, field logistics, data processing, analysis and tabulation.In Manicaland, the exercise will be done in Mutare urban, Makoni and Tongogara Refugee Camp, while in Mashonaland Central it will be conducted in Bindura urban and Guruve.Mashonaland East will have the pilot census conducted in Ruwa and Mutoko, while in Matabeleland North it will be in Hwange and Binga, with Matabeleland South having the exercise done in Beitbridge urban and Gwanda rural.In Mashonaland West, the exercise will be done in Norton and Hurungwe, while in Midlands it will be in Gweru urban and Chirumhanzu, with Masvingo having the pilot census in Masvingo urban and Chiredzi rural.Harare will have the census done in Hopley (Ward 1) and Borrowdale (Ward 18) while in Bulawayo it will be done in Woodville (Ward 3) and New Magwegwe (Ward 18).Zimstat public relations manager Mrs Mercy Chidemo said the data collected during the exercise will be confidential and be used for statistical purposes only. This means that while quite detailed results of the census are published, no one can ever know which individual made the answers."The pilot census is going to be conducted under the provisions of the Census and Statistics Act and information collected is strictly confidential and will be used for statistical purposes only," said Mrs Chidemo."All our field personnel will be carrying official identification letters and personal protective equipment in line with Covid-19 protocols. Participating in the pilot census will lead to effective planning and contribute towards the delivery of a population count that is accurate and credible. Be sure to be counted."