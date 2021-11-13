Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Eskom warns of more load shedding

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Just as South Africans had some sight of relief, power utility Eskom yesterday warned of load shedding at short notice after five units failed, losing over 16000MW of power.

The power utility is urging residents to reduce their electricity consumption as five generating units failed on Tuesday.

"Eskom requests the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the power system is severely constrained following the failure of five generating units," it said.

The struggling power utility said while no load shedding is currently being implemented, it requested the assistance of the public to use less electricity where possible.

It said five generation units at various power stations had failed throughout the day – three in just two hours.

"Should there be any further loss of generation capacity, load shedding would be required to be implemented at very short notice.

"A generating unit each at Kusile and Majuba power stations were taken offline to repair boiler tube leaks, while a generating unit each at Kriel, Majuba and Matimba power stations tripped," Eskom said.


Source - IOLNews

Comments


Must Read

Malema would rather also die than let hungry Zimbabweans die alone

1 hr ago | 903 Views

Zanu-PF reinstates women's league boss

1 hr ago | 343 Views

DJ plays Chamisa's song in Chiwenga's presence, CIOs in trouble

1 hr ago | 1122 Views

Zanu-PF warns motorists driving cars with fake 'ED PFEE' plates

1 hr ago | 332 Views

'Zimbabwe has no law against sanctions advocates'

1 hr ago | 178 Views

Chamisa's MDC targets 500 000 Bulawayo voters

1 hr ago | 219 Views

Zimdollar breaches $100 mark against US$

1 hr ago | 495 Views

Chitungwiza launches stands audit

1 hr ago | 68 Views

'Zimbabwe morphing towards dictatorship'

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Armed robbers shoot abattoir boss, steal 3 guns, money

1 hr ago | 335 Views

War veterans wants trial date or to be remove from remand

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe needs to rid itself of old-fashioned leaders

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Monetary policy in a complex economy

1 hr ago | 39 Views

COVID-19 triggers fatal disputes

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe judges hear own appeal

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

'City dams hold 15 months water supply'

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Chiangwa pastor wins court case

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Nation has lost a fountain of wisdom in Khaya Moyo

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Matebeleland South records decrease in malaria cases

2 hrs ago | 8 Views

'Mzee' SK Moyo was a real brother to all

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Govt to construct 144 modern boarding schools

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

PSL cancels matches

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Councils forced to pay $32m for Auxillia Mnangagwa's orphanage

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife remanded in custody

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa to commission Beitbridge projects today

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Chiwenga mourns Khaya Moyo

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Chiyangwa partners ZTTU

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

ZIFA use refs, paralyse PSL

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Warren Park family abandons house after sewer burst

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

By-elections spook opposition

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zimbabwean robber jailed 10 years in Botswana

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

SRC dissolves Zifa, ready for backlash

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Blacklist for tender cheats

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Qualified farm managers for all A2 farms

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwe to host ICC WC again

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimstat begins population, housing pilot census

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

RBZ starts clearing auction forex backlog

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

New money transfer firm enters Zimbabwe market

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Matsika loses Croco shares dispute

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Covid-19 protocols remain in force

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Level 2 lockdown extended

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Kasukuwere to launch a tell-all biography

16 hrs ago | 2841 Views

BREAKING: Marry Chiwenga sent to prison

17 hrs ago | 5196 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days