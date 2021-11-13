Zimbabwe to host ICC WC again

News / Local

ZIMBABWE will co-host the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 alongside South Africa and Namibia, the International Cricket Council have announced.The ICC confirmed the decision yesterday, after finalising the host countries for each of the next eight men's global events, between 2024 and 2031.This will be the first time in 24 years that the 50-over extravaganza will be returning to Africa since Zimbabwe, South Africa and Kenya co-hosted the 2003 edition of the tournament.Zimbabwe Cricket chairman, Tavengwa Mukuhlani, said the return of the World Cup was big news for cricket, in particular, and the entire nation, in general."This is fantastic news, coming after we worked hard and with determination as a group to get the World Cup back on our soil," he said."And this is clearly a vote of confidence in what we as Zimbabwe Cricket are doing and in what we as Africa can do."We are humbled by the trust the ICC has placed in our bid and thrilled by the opportunity we have been given to put cricket on a new and sustainable path for generations to come."On our part, we are ready to ensure the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 stands out as a unique event that celebrates Africa in all its magnificent splendour, richness, vibrancy, diversity and glory."The ICC said the hosts were selected via a competitive bidding process overseen by a board sub-committee chaired by Martin Snedden along with Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Skerritt."We are delighted to have concluded this competitive bidding process for the first time for ICC events," ICC chairman, Greg Barclay, said."To have 14 members hosting eight events is a reflection of the truly global nature of our sport and I'd like to thank every member that submitted a bid and offer our congratulations to the successful bidders."Zimbabwe has become a destination of choice for ICC tournaments and will host the Women's Cricket World Qualifier 2021 in Harare this month.The nine-team tournament will decide the three qualifiers for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 to be held in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3.They will join five teams, who have already qualified through the ICC Women's Championship - Australia, England, India, South Africa and hosts New Zealand.Mukuhlani said hosting the Women's Cricket World Qualifier was another vote of confidence in the country, and domestic cricket."Firstly, I wish to express our heartfelt thanks to the ICC board for their magnanimous gesture in allowing us the privilege of hosting the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021,'' he said. "On our part, we will leave no stone unturned to ensure this prestigious global event stands out as a unique event that celebrates Zimbabwe in all its magnificent splendour, richness, vibrancy, diversity and glory."I believe being granted the right to host this tournament is a vote of confidence in what we as ZC are doing and what we are hoping to do."You can rest assured we will not disappoint. We will not disappoint the nation of Zimbabwe and we will not disappoint the game of cricket."The ICC expect Harare to host some memorable matches."The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier is an extremely important event in our calendar as it not only provides teams with a chance to qualify for the World Cup but will also determine the final two participants in the next edition of the ICC Women's Championship,'' said Chris Tetley, the ICC Head of Events."I'm sure Harare will be witness to some keenly contested matches. I thank Zimbabwe Cricket for agreeing to host the tournament and wish teams all the best in their preparations for this important event."ZC have been leading the campaign to use sport to woo tourists to come and visit Zimbabwe.ICC Women's Cricket World Qualifier2021 Squads:Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (captain), Khadija-Tul Kubra, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Fargana Hoque, Nuzhat Tasnia, Rumana Ahmed, Lata Mondol, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Ritu Moni, Fariha Islam, Sharmin Akter, Sobhana Mostary.Ireland: Laura Delany (captain), Gaby Lewis, Celeste Raack, Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Mary Waldron, Shauna Kavanagh, Sophie MacMahon, Rebecca Stokell, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Georgina Demsey, Amy Hunter, Louise Little, Emiear Richardson.Netherlands: Heather Siegers (captain), Isabel van der Woning, Juliet Post, Robine Rijke, Sterre Kalis, Hannah Landheer, Gwen Bloemen, Eva Lynch, Iris Zwilling, Silver Siegers, Babette de Leede, Caroine de Lange, Frederique Overdijk, Marloes Braat, Jolien van VlietPakistan: Javeria Khan (captain), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz, Nashra Sundhu, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal, Anam Amin, Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali Siddique, Kainat Imtiaz, Fatima Sana Khan, Iram Javed, Ayesha Zafar, Sidra Amin.Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Achini Kulasooriya, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Haini Perera, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Prasadani Weerakkody, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Ama Kanchana, Nilakshi de Silva, Sugandika Dasanayaka, Sachini Nisansala, Vishmi Rajapaksha, Kaveesha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani.Thailand: Naruemol Chaiwai (captain), Nattaya Boochatham, Thipatcha Putthawong, Chanida Sutthiruang, Natthakan Chantham, Suleeporn Laomi, Sornnarin Tippoch, Rosenan Kanoh, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Phannita Maya, Nannapat Khoncharoenkai, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Kanyakorn Bunthansen, Nannaphat Chaihan, Banthida Leephatthana.United States: Sindhu Sriharsha (captain), Shebani Bhaskar, Akshatha Rao, Uzma Iftikhar, Tara Norris, Anika Kolan, Chetnaa Prasad, Moksha Chaudhary, Sara Farooq, Isani Vaghela, Gargi Bhogle, Suhani Thadani, Lisa Ramjit, Geetika Kodali, Mahika Kandanala.West Indies: Stafanie Taylor (captain), Anisa Mohammed, Aaliyah Alleyne, Rashada Williams, Chedean Nation, Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Sheneta Grimond, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Qiana Joseph, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman.Zimbabwe: Mary-Anne Musonda (captain), Josephine Nkomo, Modester Mupachikwa, Precious Marange, Sharne Mary Mayers, Loryn Phiri, Nyasha Gwanzura Nomatter Mutasa, Loreen Tshuma, Nomvelo Sibanda, Chiyedza Dhururu, Esther Mbofana, Audrey Mazvishaya, Francesca Chipare, Christabel Chatonzwa.