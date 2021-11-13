Latest News Editor's Choice


Qualified farm managers for all A2 farms

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
All A2 fanners are now required to hire qualified farm managers Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Resettlement deputy minister Douglas Karoro revealed.

Speaking at Penmure Research Station Farm in Shamva today Karoro said this will improve and ensure high standards of agricultural practices.

"A qualified farm manager will ensure high productivity at the farm. He or she will implement researched and informed agricultural practices. Most farmers think fanning involves luck which is not true," he said.

"Let learned children impart knowledge and enlightenment in fanning and improve productivity."


Source - The Herald

