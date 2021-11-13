Chiyangwa partners ZTTU

News / Local

by Staff reporter

DIVARIS Makaharis Group of Schools owner, Philip Chiyangwa, has partnered the Zimbabwe Table Tennis Union for their preparations for the upcoming USCP Games, in Gaborone, Botswana, next month.Chiyangwa, who attended the 2021 Zimbabwe Open at his premises on Saturday, said he was in support of the sport, and will be there to help them, when the need arises."I will continue to avail these premises and I am happy that you have managed to host such a big event,'' the outgoing COSAFA boss said."It is our goal, and vision, to continue contributing towards the development of sport, and we will continue to support ZTTU, in any possible way."Our doors are open to continue hosting events for free as we seek to promote sport as we seek to develop future talent.''The Zimbabwe Open was used to select a team that will represent the country at regional Games in Gaborone, next month.The tournament, which was open to all players, had several categories, including the Under-10, Under-12, Under-15, Under-19 and the Open, for both men and women.Seasoned campaigner, Vikram Singh, won the men's Open tournament after he beat Aiden Mabhande into second place.Lydeo Mkandlo came third.In the women's Open category, Gamuchirai Shumba, won the tournament with Kuzivakwashe Chidhakwa and Tadiwanashe Murombedzi settling for second and third place.The Zimbabwe Table Tennis Union secretary-general, Tinashe Duri, said they were excited to have managed to host such a national event, after a two-year break.He praised Divaris Makaharis for their support."As ZTTU we are happy to have managed to hold such an event and everything went according to plan,'' said Duri."We are happy that we successfully held such a huge tournament, after several years of inactivity."The event helped us to come up with a team that will represent the country at the regional Games to be held in December."We thank Divaris Mahaharis Group of Schools for hosting us at their beautiful environment, as well as our umpires' commissions, for the good job, and the Technical Director, for engineering the whole event."Our teams have been selected and camping will start soon when we have mobilised the resources needed."We want to thank Divaris again for extending their hand to offer us a training venue for the national team, we welcome the partnership.''ResultsBoys Under-10: Kupakwashe Samu, Kudakwashe Madoro, Takunda HoveGirls Under-10: Natalie Kane, Talia Mahachi, Audrey Masende,Boys Under-12: Trust Madoro, Kupakwashe Madoro, Praise MukonyoGirls Under-12: Kuzivakwashe Chidhakwa, Tawana Gorimbo, Shamiso MbofanaBoys Under-19: Aiden Mabhande, Trust Madoro, Ntando MkandloGirls Under-19: Hilder Mupandasekwa, Kuziva Chidhakwa, Tadiwa MurombedziOpen Boys: Vickram Signh, Aiden Mabhande, Lydeo ChafuramaGirls Open: Gamuchirai Shumba, Kuziva Chidhakwa, Tadiwanashe Murombedzi.