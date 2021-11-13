Mnangagwa to commission Beitbridge projects today

News / Local

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa is today expected to commission 28 houses for civil servants and also assess progress on projects being implemented under the Beitbridge Redevelopment Programme (BRP).The Government and its partner (Zimborders Consortium), have committed US$300 million to upgrading Sadc's busiest inland port of entry under a 17-year Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) arrangement.On the other hand, Treasury this year released $597 million for the completion of several housing units under BRP to ease perennial accommodation woes for Government workers in the border town.The project is being rolled out as part of the National Economic Development Priority Programme (NEDPP) initiated in 2006.The Government requires a total of US$6,2 million to complete the outstanding civil works on the massive (BRP) housing projects.Some of the major infrastructure development projects under the BRP include the construction of a modern truck inn, shopping complex, a 5-star hotel (completed), an aerodrome, and the upgrading of the current border post at a cost of US$300 million to meet world-class standards.Matabeleland South Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Abednico Ncube, said all was set for the President's visit.He said people in the province were impressed by the ongoing infrastructure development projects being rolled out in the area by the New Dispensation under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa."We have covered a lot of ground in terms of preparations for the visit to our area by the Head of State and there is excitement among the community members about this visit," said the Minister."The implementation of Government programmes has in the past been hindered by various sector performance inadequacies, but we have adopted a new approach and new culture of doing business."Minister Ncube said they were hopeful that by the end of next year the Beitbridge town will have gone through a major facelift in line with Vision 2030.He said the President will also have an opportunity to address his supporters in Beitbridge at Dulivhadzimu Stadium.The Head of State is also expected to have a feel of the new freight terminal at the Beitbridge border post which opened to commercial traffic in October under Phase 1 of the modernisation.Zimborders is now busy with civil works on the second and third phases which include the construction of the buses and light vehicles terminals which will be completed in May and November next year."We are grateful for the leadership we are getting and the level of transformation that is going on in Beitbridge and the other six districts in Matabeleland South, where dams, irrigation, roads, and other infrastructure projects are in full swing," said Minister Ncube.Beitbridge residents yesterday hailed the President for his commitment and push for even development countrywide."As the youths, we are excited with the trajectory the head of state and his team has taken in addressing deficiencies in all development sectors."We are looking forward to hearing more from him on how best we can partake in matters of national development in the country," said Mr Sean Naboth Chingono.Ms Sarudzai Moyo said the commissioning of the housing units for Government workers would go a long way in boosting morale had addressing work-related challenges.