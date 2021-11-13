Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa to commission Beitbridge projects today

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa is today expected to commission 28 houses for civil servants and also assess progress on projects being implemented under the Beitbridge Redevelopment Programme (BRP).

The Government and its partner (Zimborders Consortium), have committed US$300 million to upgrading Sadc's busiest inland port of entry under a 17-year Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) arrangement.

On the other hand, Treasury this year released $597 million for the completion of several housing units under BRP to ease perennial accommodation woes for Government workers in the border town.

The project is being rolled out as part of the National Economic Development Priority Programme (NEDPP) initiated in 2006.

The Government requires a total of US$6,2 million to complete the outstanding civil works on the massive (BRP) housing projects.

Some of the major infrastructure development projects under the BRP include the construction of a modern truck inn, shopping complex, a 5-star hotel (completed), an aerodrome, and the upgrading of the current border post at a cost of US$300 million to meet world-class standards.

Matabeleland South Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Abednico Ncube, said all was set for the President's visit.

He said people in the province were impressed by the ongoing infrastructure development projects being rolled out in the area by the New Dispensation under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa.

"We have covered a lot of ground in terms of preparations for the visit to our area by the Head of State and there is excitement among the community members about this visit," said the Minister.

"The implementation of Government programmes has in the past been hindered by various sector performance inadequacies, but we have adopted a new approach and new culture of doing business."

Minister Ncube said they were hopeful that by the end of next year the Beitbridge town will have gone through a major facelift in line with Vision 2030.

He said the President will also have an opportunity to address his supporters in Beitbridge at Dulivhadzimu Stadium.

The Head of State is also expected to have a feel of the new freight terminal at the Beitbridge border post which opened to commercial traffic in October under Phase 1 of the modernisation.

Zimborders is now busy with civil works on the second and third phases which include the construction of the buses and light vehicles terminals which will be completed in May and November next year.

"We are grateful for the leadership we are getting and the level of transformation that is going on in Beitbridge and the other six districts in Matabeleland South, where dams, irrigation, roads, and other infrastructure projects are in full swing," said Minister Ncube.

Beitbridge residents yesterday hailed the President for his commitment and push for even development countrywide.

"As the youths, we are excited with the trajectory the head of state and his team has taken in addressing deficiencies in all development sectors.

"We are looking forward to hearing more from him on how best we can partake in matters of national development in the country," said Mr Sean Naboth Chingono.

Ms Sarudzai Moyo said the commissioning of the housing units for Government workers would go a long way in boosting morale had addressing work-related challenges.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Malema would rather also die than let hungry Zimbabweans die alone

1 hr ago | 917 Views

Zanu-PF reinstates women's league boss

1 hr ago | 347 Views

DJ plays Chamisa's song in Chiwenga's presence, CIOs in trouble

1 hr ago | 1127 Views

Zanu-PF warns motorists driving cars with fake 'ED PFEE' plates

1 hr ago | 334 Views

'Zimbabwe has no law against sanctions advocates'

1 hr ago | 181 Views

Chamisa's MDC targets 500 000 Bulawayo voters

1 hr ago | 223 Views

Zimdollar breaches $100 mark against US$

1 hr ago | 506 Views

Chitungwiza launches stands audit

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

'Zimbabwe morphing towards dictatorship'

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Armed robbers shoot abattoir boss, steal 3 guns, money

2 hrs ago | 338 Views

War veterans wants trial date or to be remove from remand

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwe needs to rid itself of old-fashioned leaders

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Monetary policy in a complex economy

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

COVID-19 triggers fatal disputes

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe judges hear own appeal

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

'City dams hold 15 months water supply'

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Chiangwa pastor wins court case

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Nation has lost a fountain of wisdom in Khaya Moyo

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Matebeleland South records decrease in malaria cases

2 hrs ago | 8 Views

'Mzee' SK Moyo was a real brother to all

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Govt to construct 144 modern boarding schools

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

PSL cancels matches

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Councils forced to pay $32m for Auxillia Mnangagwa's orphanage

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife remanded in custody

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Chiwenga mourns Khaya Moyo

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Chiyangwa partners ZTTU

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

ZIFA use refs, paralyse PSL

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Warren Park family abandons house after sewer burst

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

By-elections spook opposition

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwean robber jailed 10 years in Botswana

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

SRC dissolves Zifa, ready for backlash

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Blacklist for tender cheats

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Qualified farm managers for all A2 farms

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe to host ICC WC again

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Eskom warns of more load shedding

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimstat begins population, housing pilot census

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

RBZ starts clearing auction forex backlog

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

New money transfer firm enters Zimbabwe market

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

Matsika loses Croco shares dispute

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Covid-19 protocols remain in force

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Level 2 lockdown extended

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Kasukuwere to launch a tell-all biography

16 hrs ago | 2847 Views

BREAKING: Marry Chiwenga sent to prison

17 hrs ago | 5201 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days