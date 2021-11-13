Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Nation has lost a fountain of wisdom in Khaya Moyo

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
NATIONAL Hero Simon Khaya Moyo, who died on Sunday, left a legacy of patriotism, unity and dedicated service to the nation.

From President Mnangagwa to many people that Khaya Moyo, popularly referred to as "SK", worked with, were testimonies to the loyal servant the National Hero was to Zimbabwe pre and post-Independence.

A permanent feature in his statements as chairman of Zanu-PF and later as spokesperson were calls for patriotic Zimbabweans to unite towards the development of the country and shun negative forces that sought its demise.

The veteran politician contributed significantly to Zanu-PF's dominance in Matabeleland South province.

Worth noting are the marathon rallies Khaya Moyo conducted in various districts of Matabeleland South ahead of the 2013 harmonised elections during his tenure as Zanu-PF national chairman.

The party recorded a clean sweep, securing all 13 constituencies in the province following the successful rallies led by Khaya Moyo.

His influence went beyond politics, as he also facilitated the construction of a number of schools, clinics, bridges and other infrastructure during his terms as MP for Mangwe and Senator for Bulilima and Mangwe constituencies.

Those who attended meetings he addressed recall that he always emphasised on unity and commitment.

Many will remember him for his two favourite songs he'd sing at party meetings and community meetings "I party iyasetshenzelwa'', which emphasised the importance of members to work hard to ensure success of the party.

He would also sing "KuBuKalanga ndiko kanyi kwedu", which is about the pride of being a Kalanga.

President Mnangagwa described Khaya Moyo as a true patriot, courageous and selfless freedom fighter.

He said Moyo put all his skills, intellect and pan-African outlook to the national cause, both before and after independence.

"In nationalist politics and structure, he steadily rose through the ranks of the then Zapu and later after the 1987 Unity Accord of a united Zanu-PF until I appointed him Secretary for Information and Publicity in the Politburo.

In that demanding role he became the voice of our party," said the President.

"He stood for the unity of our people whom he served with complete devotion. Without doubt, our nation will sorely miss his wise counsel, grounding with grassroot, and his characteristic energy and ebullience in all he did."

Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Abednico Ncube said the country lost a dedicated nationalist.

"We worked very well with him in Matabeleland South Province and the province recorded a lot of development through his work. We are saddened by his departure. Khaya Moyo has left a huge void which will be hard to fill," Minister Ncube said.

Chief Masendu from Bulilima District said Khaya Moyo was concerned with bringing development even to the remotest part of the province. He said it was now difficult to come across such selfless leaders.

Chief Sangulube from Mangwe District, who is also an uncle to Khaya Moyo, said the late nationalist represented the province well in the various offices he held. He said Khaya Moyo was instrumental in the construction of Sanzukwi Secondary School for which he donated building material and also engaged various partners to assist in constructing the school.

Zanu-PF Central Committee member Mafesi Ncube said Khaya Moyo had left a huge gap in the province politically.

"Khaya Moyo was one of the few remaining people, who had an accurate account of the signing of the Unity Accord in 1987. At the time he was the political secretary to the late Vice-President Joshua Nkomo.

He was a fountain of wisdom and his death means we have lost one of the most important political cadres," he said.
Ncube also said during his tenure as Senator and MP, Khaya Moyo sourced food aid for the vulnerable in Mangwe District.

To the younger generations, Khaya Moyo should remain an inspiration and example of good leadership.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Malema would rather also die than let hungry Zimbabweans die alone

1 hr ago | 924 Views

Zanu-PF reinstates women's league boss

1 hr ago | 350 Views

DJ plays Chamisa's song in Chiwenga's presence, CIOs in trouble

1 hr ago | 1136 Views

Zanu-PF warns motorists driving cars with fake 'ED PFEE' plates

2 hrs ago | 340 Views

'Zimbabwe has no law against sanctions advocates'

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Chamisa's MDC targets 500 000 Bulawayo voters

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zimdollar breaches $100 mark against US$

2 hrs ago | 511 Views

Chitungwiza launches stands audit

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

'Zimbabwe morphing towards dictatorship'

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Armed robbers shoot abattoir boss, steal 3 guns, money

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

War veterans wants trial date or to be remove from remand

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe needs to rid itself of old-fashioned leaders

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Monetary policy in a complex economy

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

COVID-19 triggers fatal disputes

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe judges hear own appeal

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

'City dams hold 15 months water supply'

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Chiangwa pastor wins court case

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Matebeleland South records decrease in malaria cases

2 hrs ago | 8 Views

'Mzee' SK Moyo was a real brother to all

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Govt to construct 144 modern boarding schools

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

PSL cancels matches

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Councils forced to pay $32m for Auxillia Mnangagwa's orphanage

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife remanded in custody

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mnangagwa to commission Beitbridge projects today

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Chiwenga mourns Khaya Moyo

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Chiyangwa partners ZTTU

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

ZIFA use refs, paralyse PSL

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Warren Park family abandons house after sewer burst

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

By-elections spook opposition

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwean robber jailed 10 years in Botswana

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

SRC dissolves Zifa, ready for backlash

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Blacklist for tender cheats

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Qualified farm managers for all A2 farms

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe to host ICC WC again

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Eskom warns of more load shedding

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimstat begins population, housing pilot census

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

RBZ starts clearing auction forex backlog

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

New money transfer firm enters Zimbabwe market

2 hrs ago | 300 Views

Matsika loses Croco shares dispute

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Covid-19 protocols remain in force

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Level 2 lockdown extended

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Kasukuwere to launch a tell-all biography

16 hrs ago | 2850 Views

BREAKING: Marry Chiwenga sent to prison

17 hrs ago | 5202 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days