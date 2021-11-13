Latest News Editor's Choice


Armed robbers shoot abattoir boss, steal 3 guns, money

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
POLICE in Marondera have launched a manhunt for six armed robbers who shot Surrey managing director Simon Arnold during a house robbery.

The armed robbers got away with US$1 500 and three guns, among other valuables.

Surrey is one of Africa's leading meat suppliers.

Arnold (50) is hospitalised at a private medical institution after he was shot four times by the criminals.

"On November 15, at around 1am, six unknown men armed with an AK-47 (assault rifle) and a pistol entered Arnold's house after breaking the kitchen door. The victim, who was awakened by the noise, was ordered to surrender all the money. Arnold unlocked a safe before the suspects took US$1 500 stashed inside," a police statement read.

It is alleged that the robbers forced Arnold to unlock his gun cabinet and took away three guns. They ransacked the house and took three cellphones, laptops and jewellery before fleeing in an unmarked vehicle.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

