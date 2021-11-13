Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Zimbabwe morphing towards dictatorship'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE is witnessing heavy militarisation of businesses through the emergence of opaque security sector-run companies since President Emmerson Mnangagwa took over power in 2017, with the country now migrating towards full-blown dictatorship, the Crisis Coalition in Zimbabwe (CiCZ) said yesterday.

The 17-page CiCZ barometer report launched yesterday tracked Mnangagwa's performance since 2017 using key governance indicators such as participation of the citizenry in governance issues and accountability.

The human rights organisation adjudged his rule, since he took over from the late former President Robert Mugabe, as characterised by regression and increased reliance on crude military authoritarianism.

The report titled Plus a Change, The Second Republic's Governance Performance Since 2017 maintains that Mnangagwa's scorecard on governance, rule of law and human rights, among others was worse than that of Mugabe.

"Governance and economic relations issues in Zimbabwe have generally attracted negative rating for more than two decades. Based on key business and economic indicators useful for assessing the strength of the economy, the Second Republic scorecard has never been different from its predecessor," the report read in part.

But Zanu-PF acting spokesperson Mike Bimha dismissed the report, describing it as mischievous.

"We don't operate as an army. We have a Cabinet that meets every Tuesday and announces the decisions to the Press in a transparent manner. The decisions are not coming from the army. I don't agree entirely with that report," Bimha said.

Mnangagwa's basket of promises after assuming office include fighting corruption, observance of human rights, upholding the rule of law, opening up democratic space, improving the ease of doing business and re-engaging the international community.

But critics have accused Mnangagwa of lacking political will to implement far-reaching reforms.

The report said relations between civilians and the military had also not been good.

"The issue of civil-military relations continues to haunt the Zimbabwean society and remains one key unresolved question. The Second Republic views the military as an integral institution in preserving national interests, including business relations with the State.

"At the heart of the Zimbabwe crisis lies a nationalistic military business and political class that has been growing its tentacles to all sectors of society since 2000. The military continued to have business interests in various opaque companies ranging from diamond and gold mining, farming, tourism, and fuel industries after November 2017," the report said.

"In league with Zanu-PF, the military had used these connections to establish monopolies in key sectors of the economy and exploit the public."

The military in Zimbabwe is reportedly engaged in different business ventures such as diamond and gold mining, farming, tourism, among other industries. However, the operations and revenue accrued from these enterprises remain clouded in secrecy.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Malema would rather also die than let hungry Zimbabweans die alone

2 hrs ago | 934 Views

Zanu-PF reinstates women's league boss

2 hrs ago | 354 Views

DJ plays Chamisa's song in Chiwenga's presence, CIOs in trouble

2 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Zanu-PF warns motorists driving cars with fake 'ED PFEE' plates

2 hrs ago | 346 Views

'Zimbabwe has no law against sanctions advocates'

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Chamisa's MDC targets 500 000 Bulawayo voters

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zimdollar breaches $100 mark against US$

2 hrs ago | 518 Views

Chitungwiza launches stands audit

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Armed robbers shoot abattoir boss, steal 3 guns, money

2 hrs ago | 343 Views

War veterans wants trial date or to be remove from remand

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe needs to rid itself of old-fashioned leaders

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Monetary policy in a complex economy

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

COVID-19 triggers fatal disputes

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe judges hear own appeal

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

'City dams hold 15 months water supply'

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Chiangwa pastor wins court case

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Nation has lost a fountain of wisdom in Khaya Moyo

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Matebeleland South records decrease in malaria cases

2 hrs ago | 8 Views

'Mzee' SK Moyo was a real brother to all

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Govt to construct 144 modern boarding schools

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

PSL cancels matches

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Councils forced to pay $32m for Auxillia Mnangagwa's orphanage

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife remanded in custody

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mnangagwa to commission Beitbridge projects today

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Chiwenga mourns Khaya Moyo

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Chiyangwa partners ZTTU

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

ZIFA use refs, paralyse PSL

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Warren Park family abandons house after sewer burst

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

By-elections spook opposition

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zimbabwean robber jailed 10 years in Botswana

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

SRC dissolves Zifa, ready for backlash

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Blacklist for tender cheats

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Qualified farm managers for all A2 farms

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe to host ICC WC again

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Eskom warns of more load shedding

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimstat begins population, housing pilot census

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

RBZ starts clearing auction forex backlog

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

New money transfer firm enters Zimbabwe market

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

Matsika loses Croco shares dispute

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Covid-19 protocols remain in force

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Level 2 lockdown extended

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Kasukuwere to launch a tell-all biography

16 hrs ago | 2852 Views

BREAKING: Marry Chiwenga sent to prison

17 hrs ago | 5204 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days