Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Zimbabwe has no law against sanctions advocates'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A SENIOR official in the Justice ministry, Patience Dhokwani yesterday told Parliament that Zimbabwe had no law to penalise citizens for soliciting for imposition of sanctions on the country.

Dhokwani appeared before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Foreign Affairs chaired by Webster Shamu to give oral evidence in response to a petition by the Zimbabwe Anti Sanctions Trust, which asked Parliament to enact laws that criminalise calling for imposition of sanctions on the country.

The ruling Zanu-PF party recently proposed the crafting of a Patriotic Bill, to criminalise calling for sanctions among other issues.

Dhokwani said her ministry was concerned that there were some citizens who were calling for sanctions, showing that they did not have the interests of the nation at heart.

"These actions are aimed at discrediting government efforts to promote and protect the national interest, including Zimbabwe's foreign relations and policy agenda," Dhokwani said.

"What is there in our law is the lacuna (gap) that we discovered, that is, the failure of current legal systems to have provisions  that criminalise the unauthorised communication or negotiations by private citizens with foreign governments that have a direct or indirect implication of Zimbabwe foreign relations and policy.

"There is no law - whether statutory law or common law that provides for the regulation of this area of citizen endeavour.  Our law has a lacuna when it comes to private citizens with foreign relations.

"We have to develop that if we are to criminalise these acts, there are repercussions that will follow if one acts against what is in the Act.  We thought that this proposed law will try to cover the gap that is in existence, "she said.

Dhokwani said if enacted, she did not think that the proposed Patriotic Bill would not tamper with the freedom of expression of persons as guaranteed by the Constitution.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Malema would rather also die than let hungry Zimbabweans die alone

2 hrs ago | 940 Views

Zanu-PF reinstates women's league boss

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

DJ plays Chamisa's song in Chiwenga's presence, CIOs in trouble

2 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Zanu-PF warns motorists driving cars with fake 'ED PFEE' plates

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

Chamisa's MDC targets 500 000 Bulawayo voters

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zimdollar breaches $100 mark against US$

2 hrs ago | 521 Views

Chitungwiza launches stands audit

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

'Zimbabwe morphing towards dictatorship'

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Armed robbers shoot abattoir boss, steal 3 guns, money

2 hrs ago | 346 Views

War veterans wants trial date or to be remove from remand

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe needs to rid itself of old-fashioned leaders

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Monetary policy in a complex economy

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

COVID-19 triggers fatal disputes

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe judges hear own appeal

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

'City dams hold 15 months water supply'

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Chiangwa pastor wins court case

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Nation has lost a fountain of wisdom in Khaya Moyo

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Matebeleland South records decrease in malaria cases

2 hrs ago | 8 Views

'Mzee' SK Moyo was a real brother to all

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Govt to construct 144 modern boarding schools

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

PSL cancels matches

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Councils forced to pay $32m for Auxillia Mnangagwa's orphanage

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife remanded in custody

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mnangagwa to commission Beitbridge projects today

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Chiwenga mourns Khaya Moyo

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Chiyangwa partners ZTTU

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

ZIFA use refs, paralyse PSL

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Warren Park family abandons house after sewer burst

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

By-elections spook opposition

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zimbabwean robber jailed 10 years in Botswana

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

SRC dissolves Zifa, ready for backlash

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Blacklist for tender cheats

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Qualified farm managers for all A2 farms

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwe to host ICC WC again

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Eskom warns of more load shedding

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimstat begins population, housing pilot census

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

RBZ starts clearing auction forex backlog

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

New money transfer firm enters Zimbabwe market

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

Matsika loses Croco shares dispute

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Covid-19 protocols remain in force

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Level 2 lockdown extended

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Kasukuwere to launch a tell-all biography

16 hrs ago | 2852 Views

BREAKING: Marry Chiwenga sent to prison

17 hrs ago | 5208 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days