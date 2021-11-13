Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF reinstates women's league boss

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
THE Zanu-PF leadership in Mashonaland East Province has reinstated Nyarai Tsvuura as the provincial Women's League boss following the recommendations of the Central Committee.

Tsvuura who hails from Mutoko district was relieved from her posts over ‘gossiping' against Senate President Mabel Chinomona, who is also the Zanu-PF national Women's League secretary.

Michael Madanha, the acting provincial chairperson told a Provincial Council Committee (PCC) meeting in Marondera the party was guided by Central Committee resolutions passed during the party's national conference held in Bindura last month.

"The Central Committee has resolved that Tsvuura is the Women's League boss and we have to follow that," he told PCC delegates.

Tsvuura had been replaced by her deputy Lyn Gororo following Chinomona's directives.

However, according to a Central Committee report, Tsvuura was illegally removed as the Women's League chair.

"Cde. Tsvuura was unprocedurally removed from her position by the Mashonaland East (Women's League). The late provincial chairperson (Joel Biggie) Matiza conceded to the fact that Cde. Tsvuura's demotion was unlawful. Thus the National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) resolved that Tsvuura be reinstated to her position as the Mashonaland East Women's League provincial chairperson," reads the report.

Source - NewZimbabwe

