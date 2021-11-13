Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Jonathan Moyo calls Trevor Ncube an 'intellectual coward'

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Exiled former government minister Jonathan Moyo has called Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) chairman Trevor Ncube an intellectual coward and a fake champion of freedom of expression. AMH publishes NewsDay, Zimbabwe Independent, The Standard and Weekly Digest and also runs an online radio and television station, Heart & Soul TV.


Moyo went on Twitter to post messages where Trevor Ncube 'confirmed' that Savior Kasukuwere and Moyo had been "picked up from President Mugabe's 'Blue Roof residence to KGVI Military Barracks'.





"#TodayFourYearsAgo This time four years ago, Trevor Ncube had triumphantly & emphatically "confirmed" that @Hon_Kasukuwere & I had been "picked up from President Mugabe's 'Blue Roof residence to KGVI Military Barracks'"; from where he apparently hoped we would not come out alive!" posted Moyo.








Source - Twitter

Comments


Must Read

Khaya Moyo was troubled and conflicted by sad events of November 2017

4 hrs ago | 1998 Views

Mugabe goes to court over TV paternity show

4 hrs ago | 566 Views

IMF closes door on Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Chiwenga and his wife saga! No wonder white people have a low opinion of Africans and their empty philosophy of Ubuntu

4 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Malema would rather also die than let hungry Zimbabweans die alone

6 hrs ago | 2658 Views

Zanu-PF reinstates women's league boss

6 hrs ago | 1017 Views

DJ plays Chamisa's song in Chiwenga's presence, CIOs in trouble

6 hrs ago | 3289 Views

Zanu-PF warns motorists driving cars with fake 'ED PFEE' plates

6 hrs ago | 829 Views

'Zimbabwe has no law against sanctions advocates'

6 hrs ago | 390 Views

Chamisa's MDC targets 500 000 Bulawayo voters

6 hrs ago | 479 Views

Zimdollar breaches $100 mark against US$

6 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Chitungwiza launches stands audit

6 hrs ago | 161 Views

'Zimbabwe morphing towards dictatorship'

6 hrs ago | 421 Views

Armed robbers shoot abattoir boss, steal 3 guns, money

6 hrs ago | 983 Views

War veterans wants trial date or to be remove from remand

6 hrs ago | 289 Views

Zimbabwe needs to rid itself of old-fashioned leaders

6 hrs ago | 223 Views

Monetary policy in a complex economy

6 hrs ago | 148 Views

COVID-19 triggers fatal disputes

6 hrs ago | 175 Views

Zimbabwe judges hear own appeal

6 hrs ago | 331 Views

'City dams hold 15 months water supply'

6 hrs ago | 116 Views

Chiangwa pastor wins court case

6 hrs ago | 389 Views

Nation has lost a fountain of wisdom in Khaya Moyo

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

Matebeleland South records decrease in malaria cases

6 hrs ago | 15 Views

'Mzee' SK Moyo was a real brother to all

6 hrs ago | 226 Views

Govt to construct 144 modern boarding schools

6 hrs ago | 152 Views

PSL cancels matches

6 hrs ago | 211 Views

Councils forced to pay $32m for Auxillia Mnangagwa's orphanage

6 hrs ago | 225 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife remanded in custody

6 hrs ago | 290 Views

Mnangagwa to commission Beitbridge projects today

6 hrs ago | 323 Views

Chiwenga mourns Khaya Moyo

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

Chiyangwa partners ZTTU

6 hrs ago | 129 Views

ZIFA use refs, paralyse PSL

6 hrs ago | 182 Views

Warren Park family abandons house after sewer burst

6 hrs ago | 278 Views

By-elections spook opposition

6 hrs ago | 291 Views

Zimbabwean robber jailed 10 years in Botswana

6 hrs ago | 144 Views

SRC dissolves Zifa, ready for backlash

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

Blacklist for tender cheats

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

Qualified farm managers for all A2 farms

6 hrs ago | 315 Views

Zimbabwe to host ICC WC again

6 hrs ago | 68 Views

Eskom warns of more load shedding

6 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimstat begins population, housing pilot census

6 hrs ago | 39 Views

RBZ starts clearing auction forex backlog

6 hrs ago | 63 Views

New money transfer firm enters Zimbabwe market

6 hrs ago | 499 Views

Matsika loses Croco shares dispute

6 hrs ago | 101 Views

Covid-19 protocols remain in force

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Level 2 lockdown extended

6 hrs ago | 209 Views

Kasukuwere to launch a tell-all biography

20 hrs ago | 3144 Views

BREAKING: Marry Chiwenga sent to prison

21 hrs ago | 5558 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days