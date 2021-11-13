Jonathan Moyo calls Trevor Ncube an 'intellectual coward'

Yes, Trevor blocked me ages ago; he's an intellectual coward and a fake champion of freedom of e expression!

#TodayFourYearsAgo

This time four years ago, Trevor Ncube had triumphantly & emphatically "confirmed" that @Hon_Kasukuwere & I had been "picked up from President Mugabe's 'Blue Roof residence to KGVI Military Barracks'"; from where he apparently hoped we would not come out alive! pic.twitter.com/5yqD5nBDPF