Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Potraz bridges Nkayi digital divide

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (Potraz) on Thursday officially opened the Nkayi community information centre (CIC) to bridge the digital divide.

Information Communication Technology and Courier Services ministry permanent secretary Samuel Kundishora said government was in the process of providing information communication technology (ICT) access across the country.

"The digital economy and knowledge society that we are creating should, therefore, not be the preserve for those in urban areas alone, but should permeate throughout the whole country including remote areas like Nkayi," said Kundishora during the launch at Nkayi business centre.

"As government, we are making efforts to ensure the ubiquitous availability of ICTs throughout the country in order to enable those in remote areas to participate in the digital economy and to increase their overall economic well-being, competitiveness, digital inclusion, poverty reduction and improved health and education."

The Nkayi CIC is furnished with computers and internet services for the community.

Potraz director-general Gift Machengete said the information centre would empower the Nkayi community.

"The community information centre is here to create a business enabling environment. Nkayi is endowed with many natural resources that can be leveraged for development. Your timber is the best. Your metal and wood fabrications are the best. You need markets for all this and the Internet gives you markets," he said.

"We would want them to research expected rainfall and expected temperatures so that they plan their farming activities accordingly. We need them to research the possibility of drought so that they stock enough stock feed and enough grain for the dry spell."

Potraz said the statutory body was seized with ensuring that marginalised areas have access to ICTs to bridge the digital divide.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Chiwenga faction pushes for Chadzamira ouster

2 hrs ago | 550 Views

Zimbabwe's 2017 coup coalition collapses

2 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Chiwenga seeks to de-escalate Zanu-PF's factional tensions

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Mnangagwa lawyer reported to Law Society of Zimbabwe for unprofessionalism

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife challenges 'malicious' jailing

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

US$28m in taxpayers' funds misappropriated in corrupt deal

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

'Zimbabwe coup a harvest of empty promises'

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Second Republic marred by litany of unfulfilled pledges

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Some Zimbabwe coup troopers die without enjoying benefits of their sweat

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

Exam disruptions feared as teachers renew pay grumble, call strikes

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimpapers editors directed to 'support Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

South Africa court halts removal of Buyanga's son to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

3 suspected rapists escape from Bulawayo police station, officers charged

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe must step up reform agenda, says IMF

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Chamisa takes campaign to Matebeleland South

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

'Khaya Moyo was politically correct'

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zera mulls Z$ gas sales

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

5 Zanu-PF youths up for robbery, violence

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa for Life President, says Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Serial fraudster in court for conning land seekers

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Confusion rocks Zanu-PF ahead of provincial elections

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

'Stop criminalising human rights defenders'

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Beitbridge cuts water supplies to Mnangagwa commissioned houses

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Mutanda fights CAPS govt shareholding claim

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Teachers, govt tiff escalates

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

BNC heads for VFEX

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Is South Africa ready for a white president?

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Suspension of Zifa board ill-advised

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa lawyers are bullies: Zanu-PF activist

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

UZ student says government cancelled scholarship over vote campaign

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Freak incident damages houses commissioned by Mnangagwa just hours earlier

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mphoko ignores Mnangagwa legitimacy lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 337 Views

Mnangagwa told to stop grandstanding on gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

More ZBC employees arrested for extorting Prophet Freddy

2 hrs ago | 403 Views

Chamisa's supporter suffers trauma after Zanu-PF violence

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Govt to hire 'anyone' to invigilate exams

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zanu-PF's Godwin Gomwe assaults man for talking to him with cap on

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Robin Vela slaps Finance ministry director with US$2 million lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

13 Zimbabwe prisoners struck by lightning while having lunch

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Malema defends EFF's failure to disclose funders

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Uproar over Tsholotsho elephant sales

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zambezi Gas shelves gas mining project

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Govt mulls new Build Operate Transfer contractor for Beitbridge-Vic Falls highway

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

5-day destructive rains forecast

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zanu-PF issues new e-cards

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

All set for Khaya Moyo burial

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Thunderstorms expected Zimbabwe-wide

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

2 die in freak accident

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

'No payment, no electricity'

2 hrs ago | 63 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days