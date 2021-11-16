Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa takes campaign to Matebeleland South

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa on Saturday took his meet-the-people campaign to Matebeleland South province to drum-up support for the by-elections to be held early next year and general elections in 2023.

Solani Moyo, the MDC Alliance Matebeleland South provincial chairperson, told Southern Eye that Chamisa will be visiting several wards and conduct an audit of party structures in the province.

"The president is in Matebeleland South where he began his meet-the-people campaign on Saturday. He has visited Insiza South and Umzingwane constituencies. Today (Sunday) he is visiting Bulilima East and Mangwe districts," Moyo said.

"Even Zanu-PF members are welcoming him although there are some elements that tried to block him. Some Zanu-PF members even insisted on shaking his hands."

He said people were keen to meet Chamisa, whom they view as their redeemer from the economic and political problems currently afflicting the country.

"Zanu-PF thought it was the only party that had support in the rural areas, but it is now realising that people want change. That is the reason why its supporters have been blocking Chamisa during his meet-the-people tours," he said.

Last week on Wednesday, armed police and Zanu-PF supporters pounced on Chamisa at Vova Shopping Centre in Nkayi, Matebeleland North province.  During his meet-the-people tours in Manicaland and Masvingo, Chamisa's convoy met a lot of violence, including an incident where his vehicle was allegedly shot.

Chamisa has been traversing rural areas in the country, which are generally Zanu-PF strongholds, a situation which has riled the ruling party.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that by-elections will be held early next year to fill about 28 vacant Parliamentary seats and about 80 local authority seats.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Chiwenga faction pushes for Chadzamira ouster

2 hrs ago | 552 Views

Zimbabwe's 2017 coup coalition collapses

2 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Chiwenga seeks to de-escalate Zanu-PF's factional tensions

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Mnangagwa lawyer reported to Law Society of Zimbabwe for unprofessionalism

2 hrs ago | 310 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife challenges 'malicious' jailing

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

US$28m in taxpayers' funds misappropriated in corrupt deal

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

'Zimbabwe coup a harvest of empty promises'

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Second Republic marred by litany of unfulfilled pledges

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Some Zimbabwe coup troopers die without enjoying benefits of their sweat

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Exam disruptions feared as teachers renew pay grumble, call strikes

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimpapers editors directed to 'support Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

South Africa court halts removal of Buyanga's son to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

3 suspected rapists escape from Bulawayo police station, officers charged

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe must step up reform agenda, says IMF

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

'Khaya Moyo was politically correct'

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zera mulls Z$ gas sales

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

5 Zanu-PF youths up for robbery, violence

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Potraz bridges Nkayi digital divide

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Mnangagwa for Life President, says Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Serial fraudster in court for conning land seekers

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Confusion rocks Zanu-PF ahead of provincial elections

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

'Stop criminalising human rights defenders'

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Beitbridge cuts water supplies to Mnangagwa commissioned houses

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mutanda fights CAPS govt shareholding claim

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Teachers, govt tiff escalates

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

BNC heads for VFEX

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Is South Africa ready for a white president?

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Suspension of Zifa board ill-advised

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa lawyers are bullies: Zanu-PF activist

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

UZ student says government cancelled scholarship over vote campaign

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Freak incident damages houses commissioned by Mnangagwa just hours earlier

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mphoko ignores Mnangagwa legitimacy lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 340 Views

Mnangagwa told to stop grandstanding on gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

More ZBC employees arrested for extorting Prophet Freddy

2 hrs ago | 407 Views

Chamisa's supporter suffers trauma after Zanu-PF violence

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Govt to hire 'anyone' to invigilate exams

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zanu-PF's Godwin Gomwe assaults man for talking to him with cap on

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Robin Vela slaps Finance ministry director with US$2 million lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

13 Zimbabwe prisoners struck by lightning while having lunch

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Malema defends EFF's failure to disclose funders

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Uproar over Tsholotsho elephant sales

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zambezi Gas shelves gas mining project

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Govt mulls new Build Operate Transfer contractor for Beitbridge-Vic Falls highway

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

5-day destructive rains forecast

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zanu-PF issues new e-cards

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

All set for Khaya Moyo burial

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Thunderstorms expected Zimbabwe-wide

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

2 die in freak accident

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

'No payment, no electricity'

2 hrs ago | 63 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days