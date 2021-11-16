Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe must step up reform agenda, says IMF

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE should step up its reform agenda in order to quicken economic growth and normalise relations with the international community and multilateral lenders, the International Monetary Fund says.

The country is considered has a high sovereign risk owing to its failure to settle arrears with international financial institutions like the World Bank, African Development Bank and European Investment Bank.

An IMF team, which recently concluded its Article IV Consultation on Zimbabwe, said the country should push for reforms despite receiving nearly US$961 million worth of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) from the multilateral lender.  

An IMF staff team, led by Dhaneshwar Ghura, mission chief for Zimbabwe, held virtual discussions in the context of the 2021 Article IV Consultation from 25 October to 16 November 2021.

"The mission notes the authorities' plans to use the recent SDR allocation to support spending in social, productive, and infrastructure sectors, as well as building reserve buffers. In this context, the use of the SDR allocation should not substitute for critical reforms, be spent on priority areas within a medium-term plan, and follow good governance and transparency practices," the IMF said in its report.

"Decisive actions are needed to lock in economic stabilisation gains and accelerate reforms. The near-term macro-economic imperative is to continue with the close coordination among fiscal, exchange rate, and monetary policies. In this context, key priorities relate to allowing greater official exchange rate flexibility and tackling FX (foreign exchange) market distortions, accompanied by an appropriate monetary stance; creating fiscal space for critical spending while containing fiscal deficits; implementing growth-enhancing structural and governance reforms; and continuing to enhance data transparency."

Official figures show that as at December 2020, Zimbabwe's total public and publicly guaranteed (PPG) debt stood at US$10.7 billion. This represented 72.6% of the country's gross domestic product. PPG external debt owed to the multilateral creditors, as at the end of December 2020, amounted to US$2.68 billion, of which US$1.53 billion was owed to the World Bank Group, US$729 million to AfDB, US$356 million to the European Investment Bank and US$68 million to other multilateral creditors.

"These reforms are paramount for improving the business climate and reducing governance vulnerabilities, and thus to foster higher sustained and inclusive growth. To this end, the authorities' strategy and policies as embodied in their 2021-25 National Development Strategy 1 are appropriate and need to be fully operationalised and implemented. Durable macroeconomic stability and structural reforms would support the recovery and Zimbabwe's development objectives," the IMF said.

"Zimbabwe has been a Fund member in good standing since it cleared its outstanding arrears to the PRGT (Poverty Reduction  and Growth Trust) in late 2016. The Fund engages the authorities in close policy dialogue and provides extensive technical assistance in the areas of economic governance, fiscal policy and revenue administration, financial sector reforms, as well as macro-economic statistics. However, the IMF is precluded from providing financial support to Zimbabwe due to an unsustainable debt and official external arrears. A Fund financial arrangement would require a clear path to comprehensive restructuring of Zimbabwe's external debt, including the clearance of arrears and obtaining financing assurances from creditors; a reform plan that is consistent with macroeconomic stability, sustainable growth, and poverty reduction; a reinforcement of the social safety net; and governance and transparency reforms. In a bid to reengage with the international community, the authorities have developed an Arrears Clearance, Debt Relief and Restructuring strategy and have resumed token payments on external arrears."

Source - newshawks

Comments


Must Read

Chiwenga faction pushes for Chadzamira ouster

2 hrs ago | 519 Views

Zimbabwe's 2017 coup coalition collapses

2 hrs ago | 963 Views

Chiwenga seeks to de-escalate Zanu-PF's factional tensions

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mnangagwa lawyer reported to Law Society of Zimbabwe for unprofessionalism

2 hrs ago | 286 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife challenges 'malicious' jailing

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

US$28m in taxpayers' funds misappropriated in corrupt deal

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

'Zimbabwe coup a harvest of empty promises'

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Second Republic marred by litany of unfulfilled pledges

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Some Zimbabwe coup troopers die without enjoying benefits of their sweat

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Exam disruptions feared as teachers renew pay grumble, call strikes

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimpapers editors directed to 'support Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

South Africa court halts removal of Buyanga's son to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

3 suspected rapists escape from Bulawayo police station, officers charged

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Chamisa takes campaign to Matebeleland South

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

'Khaya Moyo was politically correct'

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zera mulls Z$ gas sales

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

5 Zanu-PF youths up for robbery, violence

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Potraz bridges Nkayi digital divide

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Mnangagwa for Life President, says Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Serial fraudster in court for conning land seekers

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Confusion rocks Zanu-PF ahead of provincial elections

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Stop criminalising human rights defenders'

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Beitbridge cuts water supplies to Mnangagwa commissioned houses

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mutanda fights CAPS govt shareholding claim

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Teachers, govt tiff escalates

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

BNC heads for VFEX

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Is South Africa ready for a white president?

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Suspension of Zifa board ill-advised

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa lawyers are bullies: Zanu-PF activist

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

UZ student says government cancelled scholarship over vote campaign

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Freak incident damages houses commissioned by Mnangagwa just hours earlier

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mphoko ignores Mnangagwa legitimacy lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

Mnangagwa told to stop grandstanding on gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

More ZBC employees arrested for extorting Prophet Freddy

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

Chamisa's supporter suffers trauma after Zanu-PF violence

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Govt to hire 'anyone' to invigilate exams

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zanu-PF's Godwin Gomwe assaults man for talking to him with cap on

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Robin Vela slaps Finance ministry director with US$2 million lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

13 Zimbabwe prisoners struck by lightning while having lunch

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Malema defends EFF's failure to disclose funders

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Uproar over Tsholotsho elephant sales

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zambezi Gas shelves gas mining project

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Govt mulls new Build Operate Transfer contractor for Beitbridge-Vic Falls highway

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

5-day destructive rains forecast

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zanu-PF issues new e-cards

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

All set for Khaya Moyo burial

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Thunderstorms expected Zimbabwe-wide

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

2 die in freak accident

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

'No payment, no electricity'

2 hrs ago | 62 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days