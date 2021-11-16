Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

3 suspected rapists escape from Bulawayo police station, officers charged

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Three men charged with rape, unlawful entry and robbery have escaped from a police station in Bulawayo.

Pardon Makuni, 19, Mernard Gwatiedza, 22, and Ashley Moses, 21, all of Gweru, sprang free from holding cells at Mzilikazi Police Station just before 8PM on Saturday night, police said.

The trio were brought to the station from Hwahwa Prison, where they were being held on remand, on November 18 as part of a police investigation into reported cases of unlawful entry, robbery and rape that took place in Bulawayo's Nkulumane suburb.

During a shift change at 7.50PM on Saturday, police said two police officers from the outgoing shift went to the cells with a third officer from the incoming shift for the official handover.

"The three accused persons requested to be fed and were turned down as they had been fed at around 5.30PM. One of the accused persons then pounced on one of the officers whom he pushed against the wall, giving him and his two accomplices an escape route," an internal police memo of the incident read.

"The other two police officers failed to block the three accused who fled and jumped the fence towards Millennium Bar and crossed over to long distance bus terminus Renkini in the north west direction."

The police canine unit responded but the prisoners were gone. The Criminal Investigations Department is leading the investigation.

The three police constables have been charged under the Police Act for "any wilful act or negligence suffering a person in custody to escape."

Two sergeants have been charged with "omitting or neglecting to perform any duty, or performing any duty in any improper manner" or failure to supervise.

Police said a manhunt was on for the escaped trio.

Source - newshawks

Comments


Must Read

Chiwenga faction pushes for Chadzamira ouster

2 hrs ago | 554 Views

Zimbabwe's 2017 coup coalition collapses

2 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Chiwenga seeks to de-escalate Zanu-PF's factional tensions

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Mnangagwa lawyer reported to Law Society of Zimbabwe for unprofessionalism

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife challenges 'malicious' jailing

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

US$28m in taxpayers' funds misappropriated in corrupt deal

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

'Zimbabwe coup a harvest of empty promises'

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Second Republic marred by litany of unfulfilled pledges

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Some Zimbabwe coup troopers die without enjoying benefits of their sweat

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Exam disruptions feared as teachers renew pay grumble, call strikes

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimpapers editors directed to 'support Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

South Africa court halts removal of Buyanga's son to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe must step up reform agenda, says IMF

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Chamisa takes campaign to Matebeleland South

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

'Khaya Moyo was politically correct'

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zera mulls Z$ gas sales

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

5 Zanu-PF youths up for robbery, violence

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Potraz bridges Nkayi digital divide

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Mnangagwa for Life President, says Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Serial fraudster in court for conning land seekers

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Confusion rocks Zanu-PF ahead of provincial elections

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

'Stop criminalising human rights defenders'

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Beitbridge cuts water supplies to Mnangagwa commissioned houses

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mutanda fights CAPS govt shareholding claim

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Teachers, govt tiff escalates

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

BNC heads for VFEX

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Is South Africa ready for a white president?

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Suspension of Zifa board ill-advised

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa lawyers are bullies: Zanu-PF activist

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

UZ student says government cancelled scholarship over vote campaign

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Freak incident damages houses commissioned by Mnangagwa just hours earlier

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mphoko ignores Mnangagwa legitimacy lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Mnangagwa told to stop grandstanding on gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

More ZBC employees arrested for extorting Prophet Freddy

2 hrs ago | 408 Views

Chamisa's supporter suffers trauma after Zanu-PF violence

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Govt to hire 'anyone' to invigilate exams

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zanu-PF's Godwin Gomwe assaults man for talking to him with cap on

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Robin Vela slaps Finance ministry director with US$2 million lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

13 Zimbabwe prisoners struck by lightning while having lunch

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Malema defends EFF's failure to disclose funders

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Uproar over Tsholotsho elephant sales

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zambezi Gas shelves gas mining project

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Govt mulls new Build Operate Transfer contractor for Beitbridge-Vic Falls highway

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

5-day destructive rains forecast

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zanu-PF issues new e-cards

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

All set for Khaya Moyo burial

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Thunderstorms expected Zimbabwe-wide

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

2 die in freak accident

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

'No payment, no electricity'

2 hrs ago | 63 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days