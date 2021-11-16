3 suspected rapists escape from Bulawayo police station, officers charged

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Three men charged with rape, unlawful entry and robbery have escaped from a police station in Bulawayo.Pardon Makuni, 19, Mernard Gwatiedza, 22, and Ashley Moses, 21, all of Gweru, sprang free from holding cells at Mzilikazi Police Station just before 8PM on Saturday night, police said.The trio were brought to the station from Hwahwa Prison, where they were being held on remand, on November 18 as part of a police investigation into reported cases of unlawful entry, robbery and rape that took place in Bulawayo's Nkulumane suburb.During a shift change at 7.50PM on Saturday, police said two police officers from the outgoing shift went to the cells with a third officer from the incoming shift for the official handover."The three accused persons requested to be fed and were turned down as they had been fed at around 5.30PM. One of the accused persons then pounced on one of the officers whom he pushed against the wall, giving him and his two accomplices an escape route," an internal police memo of the incident read."The other two police officers failed to block the three accused who fled and jumped the fence towards Millennium Bar and crossed over to long distance bus terminus Renkini in the north west direction."The police canine unit responded but the prisoners were gone. The Criminal Investigations Department is leading the investigation.The three police constables have been charged under the Police Act for "any wilful act or negligence suffering a person in custody to escape."Two sergeants have been charged with "omitting or neglecting to perform any duty, or performing any duty in any improper manner" or failure to supervise.Police said a manhunt was on for the escaped trio.