Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Exam disruptions feared as teachers renew pay grumble, call strikes

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Disgruntlement is growing among teachers after one union declared a 12-day strike, and a second said its members would not be invigilating final year examinations for Grade 7, Form 4 and Upper Sixth.

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers' Union (ARTUZ) says its members have been boycotting work since Monday over low pay, while the Progressive Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe said its members would not be invigilating examinations for free.

"Teachers across the country embarked on industrial action in protest of the government's slave wages that have reduced us into destitutes," ARTUZ president Obert Masaraure said.

"Over 92 percent of ARTUZ membership took heed of the call to withdraw labour. Percentage attendance in schools dropped to an average of 57 percent across the country."

In a statement on Wednesday, the PTUZ demanded that teachers should be paid by the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (ZIMSEC) for invigilating its examinations which start this week.

"The PTUZ formally notified ZIMSEC, the ministry of primary and secondary education and the Public Service Commission that our members will not be invigilating examinations for free," the union said.

"School heads should not include our members on invigilation timetables. We will not be seconded to a parastatal without our permission."

Last week, the biggest teachers' union – ZIMTA – said it was giving the government until the end of November to review teachers' salaries or face strikes. Teachers want the lowest paid to receive US$540, or the equivalent in local currency, from the current average US$130.

All the unions also want the government to pay their 2021 annual bonuses with their November salaries on Friday.

The government said the bonuses will be paid in foreign currency. Police officers who got paid earlier this week said their salaries did not contain bonuses, and they have been advised these would be deposited separately at the end of November.

Source - newshawks

Comments


Must Read

Chiwenga faction pushes for Chadzamira ouster

2 hrs ago | 560 Views

Zimbabwe's 2017 coup coalition collapses

2 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Chiwenga seeks to de-escalate Zanu-PF's factional tensions

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Mnangagwa lawyer reported to Law Society of Zimbabwe for unprofessionalism

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife challenges 'malicious' jailing

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

US$28m in taxpayers' funds misappropriated in corrupt deal

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

'Zimbabwe coup a harvest of empty promises'

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Second Republic marred by litany of unfulfilled pledges

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Some Zimbabwe coup troopers die without enjoying benefits of their sweat

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zimpapers editors directed to 'support Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

South Africa court halts removal of Buyanga's son to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

3 suspected rapists escape from Bulawayo police station, officers charged

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimbabwe must step up reform agenda, says IMF

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Chamisa takes campaign to Matebeleland South

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

'Khaya Moyo was politically correct'

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zera mulls Z$ gas sales

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

5 Zanu-PF youths up for robbery, violence

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Potraz bridges Nkayi digital divide

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Mnangagwa for Life President, says Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Serial fraudster in court for conning land seekers

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Confusion rocks Zanu-PF ahead of provincial elections

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

'Stop criminalising human rights defenders'

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Beitbridge cuts water supplies to Mnangagwa commissioned houses

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Mutanda fights CAPS govt shareholding claim

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Teachers, govt tiff escalates

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

BNC heads for VFEX

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Is South Africa ready for a white president?

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Suspension of Zifa board ill-advised

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa lawyers are bullies: Zanu-PF activist

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

UZ student says government cancelled scholarship over vote campaign

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Freak incident damages houses commissioned by Mnangagwa just hours earlier

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mphoko ignores Mnangagwa legitimacy lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

Mnangagwa told to stop grandstanding on gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

More ZBC employees arrested for extorting Prophet Freddy

2 hrs ago | 410 Views

Chamisa's supporter suffers trauma after Zanu-PF violence

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Govt to hire 'anyone' to invigilate exams

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zanu-PF's Godwin Gomwe assaults man for talking to him with cap on

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Robin Vela slaps Finance ministry director with US$2 million lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

13 Zimbabwe prisoners struck by lightning while having lunch

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Malema defends EFF's failure to disclose funders

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Uproar over Tsholotsho elephant sales

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zambezi Gas shelves gas mining project

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Govt mulls new Build Operate Transfer contractor for Beitbridge-Vic Falls highway

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

5-day destructive rains forecast

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zanu-PF issues new e-cards

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

All set for Khaya Moyo burial

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Thunderstorms expected Zimbabwe-wide

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

2 die in freak accident

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

'No payment, no electricity'

2 hrs ago | 63 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days