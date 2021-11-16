Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chiwenga faction pushes for Chadzamira ouster

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A Zanu-PF faction linked to Vice-President Constantine Chiwenga is pushing for the ouster of embattled minister of State for Masvingo Ezra Chadzamira (pictured) who is also the provincial chairperson, accusing him of tampering with party structures in a bid to win the coming provincial elections.

Last week, Chadzamira left a Zanu-PF women's league meeting at Caravan Park in Masvingo in a huff after being informed that women aligned to Chiwenga were planning to demonstrate and move a no-confidence motion against him. Chadzamira's popularity in the province has been waning after he was arrested for corruption and abuse of office charges by investigators from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) in September.

The arrest is however viewed by his associates as a political strategy by those aligned to Chiwenga to tarnish the image of the strongest man in the province who is also viewed as a close ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

A senior Zanu-PF official linked to Chiwenga faction told The NewsHawks that last week's incident at Caravan Park is just the beginning of more planned events meant to oust Chadzamira whom the faction is accusing of tampering with lists for party structures by deleting names of opponents so that he can win the coming provincial elections.

"The provincial chairman is tampering with our structures in all areas which are supporting Rabson Mavenyengwa, who is challenging him for the chairman's post. This is happening in Chivi, Masvingo, and Chiredzi districts. Women faced him last week at Caravan Park and we are planning more similar events so that he can do the right things. The guy is now facing a lot of pressure from different sections," the senior party official said.

Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial spokesperson Ophias Murambwi said he was unaware that there are people who are tampering with party structures. He said party districts should keep copies of their officials to avoid cheating.

"I am not aware of anyone who is tampering with lists of our structures. I will check with people on the ground, but officials in our districts should keep photocopies of their lists to avoid such incidences," Murambiwa said.

Efforts to get a comment from Chadzamira were fruitless since he was unreachable on his mobile number.

Mavenyengwa confirmed to The NewsHawks that he is challenging Chadzamira for the provincial chairperson's post.

Source - newshawks

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe's 2017 coup coalition collapses

2 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Chiwenga seeks to de-escalate Zanu-PF's factional tensions

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa lawyer reported to Law Society of Zimbabwe for unprofessionalism

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife challenges 'malicious' jailing

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

US$28m in taxpayers' funds misappropriated in corrupt deal

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

'Zimbabwe coup a harvest of empty promises'

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Second Republic marred by litany of unfulfilled pledges

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Some Zimbabwe coup troopers die without enjoying benefits of their sweat

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

Exam disruptions feared as teachers renew pay grumble, call strikes

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimpapers editors directed to 'support Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

South Africa court halts removal of Buyanga's son to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

3 suspected rapists escape from Bulawayo police station, officers charged

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimbabwe must step up reform agenda, says IMF

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Chamisa takes campaign to Matebeleland South

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

'Khaya Moyo was politically correct'

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zera mulls Z$ gas sales

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

5 Zanu-PF youths up for robbery, violence

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Potraz bridges Nkayi digital divide

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Mnangagwa for Life President, says Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Serial fraudster in court for conning land seekers

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Confusion rocks Zanu-PF ahead of provincial elections

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

'Stop criminalising human rights defenders'

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Beitbridge cuts water supplies to Mnangagwa commissioned houses

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Mutanda fights CAPS govt shareholding claim

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Teachers, govt tiff escalates

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

BNC heads for VFEX

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Is South Africa ready for a white president?

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Suspension of Zifa board ill-advised

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa lawyers are bullies: Zanu-PF activist

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

UZ student says government cancelled scholarship over vote campaign

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Freak incident damages houses commissioned by Mnangagwa just hours earlier

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mphoko ignores Mnangagwa legitimacy lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

Mnangagwa told to stop grandstanding on gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

More ZBC employees arrested for extorting Prophet Freddy

2 hrs ago | 412 Views

Chamisa's supporter suffers trauma after Zanu-PF violence

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Govt to hire 'anyone' to invigilate exams

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zanu-PF's Godwin Gomwe assaults man for talking to him with cap on

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Robin Vela slaps Finance ministry director with US$2 million lawsuit

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

13 Zimbabwe prisoners struck by lightning while having lunch

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Malema defends EFF's failure to disclose funders

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Uproar over Tsholotsho elephant sales

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zambezi Gas shelves gas mining project

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Govt mulls new Build Operate Transfer contractor for Beitbridge-Vic Falls highway

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

5-day destructive rains forecast

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zanu-PF issues new e-cards

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

All set for Khaya Moyo burial

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Thunderstorms expected Zimbabwe-wide

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

2 die in freak accident

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

'No payment, no electricity'

2 hrs ago | 63 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days