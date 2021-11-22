Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Police ban MDC Alliance celebrations

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Chalton Hwende
POLICE in Harare have reportedly banned the MDC Alliance's belated 22nd anniversary celebrations scheduled for November 28, citing manpower shortages.

The opposition party's secretary-general Chalton Hwende told NewsDay yesterday that they would challenge the police decision, which he described as politically-motivated.

"Firstly, the police claimed that they did not have enough manpower to monitor the gathering as they will be monitoring some members of the public who have a soccer match during a voter registration campaign scheduled for that same day," Hwende said.

But Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza said he was unaware of the matter.

Hwende also claimed that Harare City Council had initially charged them US$192 for use of the hall, but later hiked it to US$1 069,50 following "orders from above".

"The illegitimate regime led by (President Emmerson) Mnangagwa is afraid of the MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa. That is why they are making efforts to stop us from participating in the political field. That is why they do not want to recognise us as a legitimate political party. The council official who issued out the quotation told us that she was acting on orders from above," he said. "We had budgeted for the celebrations. We are not backing off, the rally is going ahead. We are mobilising our troops. We are nearing a confrontation season. We are going to disregard the illegal and unconstitutional directive that comes from this regime and that is the stage that we are now."

Contacted for comment, Olivia Mutandwa, the council official who issued out the quotation, denied being made to inflate the charge for hiring the hall, saying she had erroneously underquoted.

"The one with a higher quotation figure of US$1 069 is the correct one, according to the 2021 council tariffs. I had initially given them a quotation for hiring for a wedding gathering, which costs US$192, which is less than quotation for a political gathering," she said.

Meanwhile, Chamisa told party supporters in Umzingwane, Matabeleland South province at the weekend, that he had shifted focus to rural constituencies because "that's where the people are".

Addressing a campaign rally in ward 12, Umzingwane, on Saturday, the opposition leader also said he would not abandon his campaign despite attacks by suspected State agents and Zanu-PF supporters.

"This time around, we are going into rural areas because it's where people are. I have been attacked in several places, but I'm not going to give up because I have the support of the people. Let us all go and register so that we can win the elections with many votes," he said.

"There is going to be a new name for the party because our colleagues in the opposition have tried to steal our names. We are also going to change the colours of the part. This is a way of clearing confusion that has been caused in the party."

Speaking at the same event, some villagers said they did not see any value in voting in an election whose results are predetermined, but the party leadership assured them that the 2023 poll would be a different ball game altogether.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Man arrested for selling government's agricultural inputs

32 mins ago | 90 Views

Prophetess orders congregants to exhume dead body

35 mins ago | 138 Views

Veterinary Services Department loses US$80 000 to corruption

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

Mnangagwa 'drunk' video explained

3 hrs ago | 3048 Views

NPA revives criminal charges against suspended ZIFA boss Felton Kamambo

4 hrs ago | 283 Views

Fake army procurement officer on the prowl

4 hrs ago | 522 Views

No COVID-19 allowances for nurse aides

4 hrs ago | 334 Views

Mnangagwa's govt targeting 10 000km roads rehab'

4 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zimbabwe to ban plastic bags next year

4 hrs ago | 466 Views

Zanu-PF exposes thousands to Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zec suspends voter registration

4 hrs ago | 351 Views

Hwange residents, Chinese miner clash

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Innscor shells US$70m on expansion

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

Mnangagwa to officiate at Cultures conference

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwean failure

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Nakamba shines on Gerrard debut

4 hrs ago | 587 Views

Boy found dead in school toilet

4 hrs ago | 760 Views

Khaya Moyo ran a good race

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe teen pregnancy rate rises

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Steward Bank profit up 263% to $252 million HY

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zanu-PF persecuted Khaya Moyo, says Mliswa

4 hrs ago | 449 Views

Chiyangwa wins Old Citrus Farm fight

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

Huge send off for national hero Khaya Moyo

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Council tender scam backfires

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

Escape of 3 prisoners probed

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwean economy turns the corner, says CBZ chair

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

Work on 150MW coal project starts

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Civil servant's USD bonuses rate set

4 hrs ago | 522 Views

ICC give Zimbabwe thumbs-up in World Cup hosting

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Edgars to expand online, branch network

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Suspect commits suicide in cell

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mnangagwa says no to violence, divisions

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Cop collapses, dies

4 hrs ago | 618 Views

Clothing for cheaper: Why coupons are important for you

15 hrs ago | 339 Views

Chiwenga's wife freed asHigh Court lashes magistrate Lazini Ncube

15 hrs ago | 3266 Views

Nyaradzo bus driver dies, death toll up to three

15 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Mnangagwa challenges media

15 hrs ago | 940 Views

9 DRC border jumpers nabbed

15 hrs ago | 542 Views

Mnangagwa pleads with Zimbabweans to get vaccinated

15 hrs ago | 436 Views

Zimbabweans in SA claim being denied health care

15 hrs ago | 810 Views

Latest on 5 dead bodies found on Mukumbura mountain

17 hrs ago | 2686 Views

BREAKING: Marry Chiwenga released from prison

17 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Carl Joshua Ncube bounces back

19 hrs ago | 690 Views

Authur Mafokate hospitalised

20 hrs ago | 2663 Views

Bushiri's brother-in-law dumps church

21 hrs ago | 3178 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days