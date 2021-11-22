Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Fake army procurement officer on the prowl

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A man posing as a military procurement officer robbed 12 companies of Z$6.3 million (about US$60,000) in an elaborate fraud, police said on Monday.

Claiming to be a Sergeant Muriro from Lookout Masuku Barracks (formerly Llewellin Barracks) near Bulawayo, the man called the companies and expressed an interest in awarding them tenders to supply maize-meal to the army.

The companies, carefully picked from the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe register, were advised to call a specific number which the fake soldier said was for a Grain Marketing Board official. The official would confirm that they had sufficient maize-meal for the required order, typically 15 tons.

To complete the order, the companies were each advised to deposit Z$525,000 in various accounts held with banks such as CABS, NMB and First Capital. Sergeant Muriro separately told the company representatives that the army would pay Z$1.4 million for the 15 tons, netting the companies handsome profits.

"Once they had made payment, they were advised to bring all the documents to Lookout Masuku Barracks for the processing of their payment. When the company representatives got to the barracks, they could not find the Sergeant Muriro whose phone was now switched off and he had disappeared," said acting Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele.

Msebele warned businesses to be vigilant as fraudsters had devised elaborate schemes to steal from them.

"They send purchase order documents which look legit to induce the companies to act on the payments, thinking they have struck a deal. They use various mobile phone numbers and they act like professionals. Once you deposit the money, they withdraw it and vanish," Msebele said.

"We advise companies to follow tender regulations. They are free to verify suspicious approaches with our commercial division of the police. Our business people must be vigilant, there is no business that is done through the phone," she added.

Police have appealed for information which can lead to the arrest of the fraudsters.

Source - zimlive
More on: #Cop, #Dies, #Collapse

Comments


Must Read

Man arrested for selling government's agricultural inputs

32 mins ago | 90 Views

Prophetess orders congregants to exhume dead body

35 mins ago | 138 Views

Veterinary Services Department loses US$80 000 to corruption

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

Mnangagwa 'drunk' video explained

3 hrs ago | 3048 Views

NPA revives criminal charges against suspended ZIFA boss Felton Kamambo

4 hrs ago | 283 Views

Police ban MDC Alliance celebrations

4 hrs ago | 916 Views

No COVID-19 allowances for nurse aides

4 hrs ago | 334 Views

Mnangagwa's govt targeting 10 000km roads rehab'

4 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zimbabwe to ban plastic bags next year

4 hrs ago | 466 Views

Zanu-PF exposes thousands to Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zec suspends voter registration

4 hrs ago | 351 Views

Hwange residents, Chinese miner clash

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Innscor shells US$70m on expansion

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

Mnangagwa to officiate at Cultures conference

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwean failure

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Nakamba shines on Gerrard debut

4 hrs ago | 587 Views

Boy found dead in school toilet

4 hrs ago | 760 Views

Khaya Moyo ran a good race

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe teen pregnancy rate rises

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Steward Bank profit up 263% to $252 million HY

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zanu-PF persecuted Khaya Moyo, says Mliswa

4 hrs ago | 449 Views

Chiyangwa wins Old Citrus Farm fight

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

Huge send off for national hero Khaya Moyo

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Council tender scam backfires

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

Escape of 3 prisoners probed

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwean economy turns the corner, says CBZ chair

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

Work on 150MW coal project starts

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Civil servant's USD bonuses rate set

4 hrs ago | 522 Views

ICC give Zimbabwe thumbs-up in World Cup hosting

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Edgars to expand online, branch network

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Suspect commits suicide in cell

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mnangagwa says no to violence, divisions

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Cop collapses, dies

4 hrs ago | 618 Views

Clothing for cheaper: Why coupons are important for you

15 hrs ago | 339 Views

Chiwenga's wife freed asHigh Court lashes magistrate Lazini Ncube

15 hrs ago | 3266 Views

Nyaradzo bus driver dies, death toll up to three

15 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Mnangagwa challenges media

15 hrs ago | 940 Views

9 DRC border jumpers nabbed

15 hrs ago | 542 Views

Mnangagwa pleads with Zimbabweans to get vaccinated

15 hrs ago | 436 Views

Zimbabweans in SA claim being denied health care

15 hrs ago | 810 Views

Latest on 5 dead bodies found on Mukumbura mountain

17 hrs ago | 2686 Views

BREAKING: Marry Chiwenga released from prison

17 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Carl Joshua Ncube bounces back

19 hrs ago | 690 Views

Authur Mafokate hospitalised

20 hrs ago | 2663 Views

Bushiri's brother-in-law dumps church

21 hrs ago | 3178 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days