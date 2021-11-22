Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Woman (32) arrested for infecting lover with HIV

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A woman from Hillside suburb in Bulawayo has been arrested over allegations of deliberately infecting her lover with HIV.

The 32-year-old woman, whose name is being withheld, allegedly didn't disclose her HIV positive status to her 40-year-old lover when they started having unprotected sex sometime in February 2018.

The man discovered that his lover was HIV positive when he stumbled upon her HIV patient card which was reportedly hidden under the bed. This was also after his lover's brother informed him of her status.

The woman has since appeared in court charged with a crime of deliberate transmission of HIV as defined in Section 79 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

She was not asked to plead and was remanded out of custody to December 16.

Circumstances are that on an unknown date but sometime in January 2018 the two fell in love before they started having unprotected sex in February 2018.

It is reported from that time until October this year they would meet at different lodges in the city and have unprotected sex.

It also emerged that before the two parties engaged in unprotected sex, they didn't get tested.
The court heard that despite the complainant being informed about the accused's HIV status by her brother, the two kept on indulging in unprotected  sex until the complainant stumbled on the accused's HIV patient card which she was keeping under her bed.

When he went through the patient card, the complainant was shocked when he discovered that his lover had been on treatment since 2017 but did not tell him about it before they engaged in unprotected sex.

It is reported that on October 2, the complainant got tested and discovered that he had been infected with HIV.
Irked by the results, the complainant went and reported the matter to the police  leading to the arrest of his lover and her subsequent appearance in court.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe is moving towards the decriminalisation of willful transmission of HIV as part of efforts to end stigma and discrimination that surrounds HIV infection.

Through an amendment in the Marriages Bill 2019, Parliament is seeking to repeal Section 79 of the Criminal Code which modernise and humanise the country's HIV response and would no longer make it an offence to knowingly infect another.


Source - B-Metro
More on: #Hillside, #Arrested, #HIV

Comments


Must Read

Gender Commission pushes for criminalisation of sexual harassment in Zimbabwe

47 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe on High Alert for new Covid-19 variant

54 mins ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe govt to engage SA on the non-renewal of special permits

57 mins ago | 128 Views

MDC still can't 'do the obvious - withdraw from (sham) elections' out of greed - will SADC continue punish povo for it

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Fresh upheavals rock Air Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 169 Views

Grade 6 pupil sneaks out for sex trysts with lover (22)

1 hr ago | 316 Views

Injiva catches wife panties down with lover in their bedroom

2 hrs ago | 474 Views

Cheating wife bashes hubby as punishment for exposing affair

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Mnangagwa govt to borrow US$1,4bn

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Mnangagwa suffers yet another diplomatic blow

2 hrs ago | 699 Views

Three armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

Mahiya defying Mnangagwa's order

6 hrs ago | 2319 Views

COVID-19: Countries shut borders over new South Africa variant

8 hrs ago | 1997 Views

Mnangagwa at MSU for graduation - 6594 graduating today

12 hrs ago | 1181 Views

ZANU PF regime's uncivilized and undiplomatic savage diatribes main impediment to international re-engagement

12 hrs ago | 696 Views

'No individual can be bigger than Zimbabwe' Kasukuwere readily admits, now - 'Terror the human form divine' W Blake foretold

12 hrs ago | 1152 Views

South African government breaking its neck

12 hrs ago | 2085 Views

$11bn set aside for elections

12 hrs ago | 890 Views

Matabeleland projects get priority in 2022 budget

13 hrs ago | 773 Views

'Zimbabwe is open for business mantra has done more harm than good'

13 hrs ago | 914 Views

Biti dismisses Mthuli's 2022 budget 'mediocrity'

13 hrs ago | 1588 Views

MDC-T MP arrested for assault

13 hrs ago | 833 Views

Fawcetts cash in transit vehicle robbed of US$380 000

13 hrs ago | 1716 Views

Covid-19: Zimbabwe back on UK red list

23 hrs ago | 2841 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days