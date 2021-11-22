Police seize one million kilogrammes of mbanje

News / Local

by Staff Reporter

POLICE have seized more than one million kilogrammes of marijuana and thousands of kilogrammes of other illegal narcotics valued at $38 million since the beginning of the year.Statistics provided by police to our Bulawayo Bureau show that 7 263 suspects have been arrested for the possession of marijuana and distribution of Class A drugs like cocaine and crystal methamphetamine popularly known as crystal meth or 'guka' on the streets.National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police have seized 1 013 024kg of processed mbanje, while some 1 143 marijuana plants have also been confiscated.He said police also seized 17 323kg of crystal meth, 1 241,33kg of ephedrine and the 6,04kg of cocaine.In addition, 1 331 (100ml) bottles of Broncleer, 41 (100ml) bottles of Histalix, an illicit cough syrup, have also been seized since January."All the drugs are valued at more than $38 million," he said.