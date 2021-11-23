Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC-T official up for assault

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A MEMBER of the MDC-T led by Mr Douglas Mwonzora, Yvonne Musarurwa, on Friday appeared in court on allegations of assaulting the chief of protocol in her party president's office while he was addressing a media conference in Harare last month.

Musarurwa was not asked to plead to the charges when she appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with assaulting Kudzanai Mashumba. She was remanded to December 13 on $5 000 bail.

The State led by Mr Anesu Chirenje said on October 21, Musarurwa and other members were at the Media Centre in Harare when Mashumba sat to address a media conference.

Musarurwa allegedly confronted Mashumba accusing him of not being a member of MDC-T and shoved him.

It is alleged that other members of the party advanced towards Mashumba and assaulted him while she pretended to restrain them.

Source - The Herald

