Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Rebate on duty scammers exposed

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has tightened the conditions for businesses benefiting from the rebate of duty facilities amid concerns over lack of transparency and accountability, which has seen some beneficiaries making false declarations and flouting tax regulations among other unethical practices.

Since 2009 to date, the Government, through the national budget, has availed tax rebates and Value Added Tax (VAT) deferment to manufacturing, mining, tourism, agriculture, transport, energy and health sectors.
A "rebate of duty" is simply a refund of part of the customs duty that was originally paid.

While the primary function of tax laws is to mobilise resources, Treasury has exempt some key industries from paying some taxes as part of measures to reduce production costs in order to ramp up output.

The support interventions have come at a time when the productive sector is seeking to recover from years of stagnation and loss of capacity. Under the National Development Strategy (NDS1:2021-2025), re-industrialisation and realising strong export-led growth is one of the top priorities.

However, provision of such concessions reduces the amount of tax revenue that would otherwise have been collected by the Government for financing different development programmes.

For instance, between 2016 to August 2021 the value of goods imported under the rebate of duty by the productive sector was Z$225,8 million and revenue foregone during the period amounted to Z$59,6 million, according to a Treasury report. Among the beneficiaries are players in the mining, manufacturing, tourism, transport and energy sectors.

Presenting his 2022 National Budget statement on Thursday, Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, revealed that instead of reciprocating Government efforts to transform the industry, the rebate on duty scheme was being abused by some businesses.

Unlike other spending programmes, the minister said the tax revenue forgone through such concessions is not subject to appropriation.

"Whereas availing of tax rebates and VAT deferment has gone a long way to enhance productivity, issues of concern observed during beneficiary company tours include the following, among others; false declaration of minerals produced, export of unpolished granite, non-submission of monthly returns to the ministry responsible for Mines and Mining Development," he said.

Others include; "environmental degradation, lack of social corporate responsibility such as community schools, hospitals, water and housing suitable for human habitation especially in the mining sector, non-provision of safety wear for employees, false declaration of physical address and transfer of capital equipment to a new site without Zimra approval".

Going forward, and in order to enhance transparency and accountability in the administration of rebate facilities and address the deficiencies that have been identified, the Treasury boss has proposed to tighten screws on the scheme and applicants will now be required to provide among other documents, a Zimra certified tax payment for the period prior to the application.

"Exporting companies will now be required to produce CD1 Form discharged for the period prior to application, documents proving corporate social responsibility executed and activities to protect the environment against degradation," said Prof Ncube.

He said in the case of mines, they have to submit monthly returns to the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development.

"Treasury will publish an evaluation report on assessments undertaken to establish the transparency and accountability in the utilisation of Rebate of Duty facilities," said Minister Ncube.

He said as part of the process to evaluate the impact of tax concessions availed to date, Treasury in collaboration with the Zimbabwe Economic Policy and Research Unit (Zeparu) and support from the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), under the framework of "Good Financial Governance Programme", will soon commission a study to "Evaluate the Impact of Tax Incentives on Socio-Economic Outcomes in Zimbabwe". The study will focus on the manufacturing sector.

Contacted for comment, economist and local businessman Mr Dumisani Sibanda said while tax concessions were critical in assisting businesses, it was unfortunate that beneficiaries were abusing the facility.

"When you give tax concessions, it means you're trying to grow that sector and encourage production," he said, adding that the proposed study would help unravel a lot of critical insights about the scheme, which would assist the Government in policy formulation.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Rebate, #Duty, #Scammers

Comments


Must Read

Japan bans entry of all international travellers over Omicron variant

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Chaos rocks Zanu-PF provinces

2 hrs ago | 805 Views

Teachers, govt face off today

2 hrs ago | 611 Views

Cosatu making attempts to negotiate for Zimbabwean migrants

2 hrs ago | 821 Views

Court acquits ex-Harare town clerk Mahachi

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Forus party launches manifesto

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

BCC finally adopts Master Plan

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

'Zimbabwe laws protect animals more than human beings'

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Looming SA deportations a wake-up call to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zimbabwe pays US$44m of foreign debt

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mthuli Ncube bolsters construction sector

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Experts warn govt over the omicron variant

2 hrs ago | 365 Views

Govt dangles land to PWDs

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe govt to engage 10 000 more teachers

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Population growth in Africa a concern to Europe?

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Copper cable thieves leave suburb in darkness for a month

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Manama Mission Hospital rehab almost complete

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

November inflation sheds 0,64 percentage points

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

$100m boost for Mpilo hospital from Govt

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Villagers detain, torture stock theft suspects

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabweans fret over SA decision on permits

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

ZEC removes 22 000 from voters roll

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Dembare falls to Triangle

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

Bosso fires blanks

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Why MDC is afraid of elections

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Grade 7 examinations start today

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Tight screening at borders for new Covid-19 variant

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

MDC-T official up for assault

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Britain overstepping its bounds on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Afreximbank sets up regional HQ in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Chamisa in fresh call for dialogue following murder of MDC activist - implement reforms, hypocrite

12 hrs ago | 939 Views

Biti in eighth attempt to stop assault trial

13 hrs ago | 515 Views

2 feared dead at Lake Kariba as boat capsizes

13 hrs ago | 637 Views

Bogus lawyer dupes client US$3 000

13 hrs ago | 457 Views

COVID-19: Not all Southern African countries have conformed Omicron variant cases

15 hrs ago | 912 Views

Is Mnangagwa's security more important than our national security?

17 hrs ago | 1455 Views

1 person dies of Covid-19 in ZImbabwe

18 hrs ago | 1579 Views

2 drown, one missing as boat capsizes

18 hrs ago | 722 Views

Chamisa 'sponsoring investors' cry foul over mine

19 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Zimbabwean migrants making it big in South Africa

19 hrs ago | 2091 Views

Chinese firm yet to start airport job seven months after contract

19 hrs ago | 569 Views

2 minors die in car boot

19 hrs ago | 625 Views

Silent Killer arrested for assault

19 hrs ago | 511 Views

Cheating wife beats up hubby for exposing affair

19 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Injiva catches wife pants down

19 hrs ago | 1264 Views

Man sells his car, only to steal it using duplicate keys

19 hrs ago | 479 Views

Woman arrested for infecting lover with HIV

19 hrs ago | 505 Views

Mnangagwa guards brutalise motorist

20 hrs ago | 2744 Views

Fresh twist to Prophet Freddy case

20 hrs ago | 704 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days