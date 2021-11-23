Latest News Editor's Choice


$100m boost for Mpilo hospital from Govt

by Staff reporter
MPILO Central Hospital has received an additional $100 million from the Government for the ongoing refurbishment exercise meant to provide healthcare workers with decent accommodation at the public hospital.

In May this year, 41 health care workers lost all their property during an inferno believed to have been caused by an electrical fault.

Government swiftly responded and availed $258 million to refurbish the buildings and construct two blocks of flats for healthcare workers.

During his initial tour of the residences, Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Dr John Mangwiro said several other buildings at Mpilo were so dilapidated that they needed refurbishment.

Mpilo authorities have so far used $199 million of the allocated funds and the refurbishment of one of the buildings, the White House, has been completed.

Mpilo acting chief executive officer Professor Solwayo Ngwenya said some of the buildings being renovated were last refurbished 20 years ago.

This includes the nurses' hostel.

He said the project would cost an estimated $350 million.

In total the Government has now availed $358 million for the building projects at Mpilo.

"We have used $199 million of the $258 million that was allocated by the Government in June. In addition to that we have just received an additional $100 as Government continues to show its commitment towards the welfare of healthcare workers," said Prof Ngwenya.

He said the refurbishment of the White House has been completed and is awaiting commission while the DQ building will be completed by the end of the year.

"The nurses' hostel is still undergoing renovations and we hope that we will be able to complete the remaining buildings by March next year," said Prof Ngwenya.

He said the foundation for the new block of flats for doctors has been laid.

"We are grateful to the Government for the continued support and we are proud to say that all these funds are being used solely for the projects. We are also happy about the $100 million top up that we have received for us to continue with these projects," said Prof Ngwenya.

Source - The Chronicle
