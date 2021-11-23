Manama Mission Hospital rehab almost complete

News / Local

by Staff reporter

REPAIRS at Manama Mission Hospital where infrastructure and buildings were extensively damaged by a violent storm early last month are at an advanced stage with works expected to be complete by December 10.Government allocated $28 million for repairs and upgrading of Manama Hospital after noting that all the institution's infrastructure does not meet modern health care standards.Roofs of several wards that include the maternity ward were blown off following heavy rains accompanied by strong winds. Treasury initially released $8 million to repair the damaged infrastructure but later availed more funds to upgrade the entire hospital infrastructure which is in a poor state.Matabeleland South Provincial Public Works Director Mr Sijabuliso Ncube said significant progress has been made towards completing repairs at the hospital."There's very good progress with the repairs at the hospital so far. We have put up the trusses so I'm sure by end of day the trusses will be complete. Roofing will start by end of day tomorrow. We hope to complete the roofing by the end of this month," said Mr Ncube.He said the ceilings, electricals, painting and other repair work will be taken care of once roofing has been done."We're on course with our programme and will be done by November 30. According to our work plan, we should be out of this place by December 10," said Mr Ncube.The strong winds and heavy rains which hit Manama area also left the hospital without electricity after solar panels were damaged as well as water tanks and telecommunications cables resulting in the suspension of critical services.The suspended services include the expanded programme of immunisation (EPI), maternity delivery services, postnatal care services, isolation of Covid-19 positive mothers, antenatal care services and integrated management of neonatal, childhood illnesses and mortuary services.Four departments were extremely affected and the hospital is operating with just four wards which are accommodating all the admitted patients. The infrastructure damage is estimated at US$40 000.Manama Mission Hospital was built in 1939 by the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe (ELCZ) using farm bricks and its roofing is a combination of corrugated iron and asbestos. It is located 85km south of Gwanda town and has a catchment population of 82 500 based on the 1992 census.The hospital mainly services the population of Gwanda South and Beitbridge West.It also acts as a referral hospital for other parts of Beitbridge District, Maphisa and Kezi.