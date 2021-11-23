Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe pays US$44m of foreign debt

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration paid US$44,2 million to foreign creditors during the nine months to September, as part of its refreshed debt repayment plan, data showed at the weekend.

The data released by Finance minister Mthuli Ncube in his annual debt analysis showed that Zimbabwe's external debt increased to US$13,7 billion during the period.

But at this rate of settlement, it could take Harare over 300 years to pay off the mounting debts and interest.

Harare's unsettled debt to international lenders was estimated at US$10,7 billion early this year.

Big global lenders have turned their backs on Zimbabwe citing inability to service existing commitments.

But Ncube revealed in July that he would be fighting to demonstrate government's commitment to pay  debts through token payments.

Ncube said in the paper that the US$44 million was paid to active portfolios, international financial institutions (IFIs) and Paris Club creditors.

"Payments for the active portfolios are critical in unlocking disbursements for on-going projects," Ncube said.

Most of the payments were wired to China Eximbank, which received US$15 million.

Settlements to Arab Bank of Economic Development in Africa amounted to US$11,7 million followed by Sinosure, which received US$6 million and India Eximbank, which was paid US$2,7 million.

The World Bank got a token payment of US$3 million while the Paris Club bloc received a combined US$1,6 million, in addition to US$1,5 million which was paid to the African Development Bank.

Most of these institutions are owed over US$1 billion.

The debt has been blamed for the country's struggle to secure fresh bailouts from IFIs to stabilise its troubled economy.

The Paris Club is a group of major creditor countries whose role is to find co-ordinated and sustainable solutions to debt repayment difficulties experienced by debtor countries.

As debtor countries undertake reforms to stabilise and restore their macroeconomic and financial situations, Paris Club creditors provide an appropriate debt treatment.

These countries include Japan, the United States of America, Germany, the United Kingdom, Belgium and several others.

Zimbabwe had defaulted since 2001, after falling into an economic crisis, which saw inflation hitting a record 500 billion percent in 2008, with GDP falling by 50% during the decade ending December that year.

After paying debts owed to the International Monetary Fund two years ago and rolling out the Lima debt clearance plan in 2015, the country has failed to live up to its promise, and has been accumulating high interest on the arrears.

Speaking during an economic review webinar hosted by the Zimbabwe Independent in July, Ncube said his plan was to demonstrate goodwill to the powerful economies before kicking off full-scale payments.

"We have developed an arrears clearance and debt restructuring strategy," Ncube said.

"As government, we are now speaking to various countries to see who could be a sponsor because we need a sponsor and once we are successful we will be able to move on to the next phase, which is really to tackle those arrears with the World Bank and the African Development Bank, the preferred creditors.

"We are working hard on that. I must say that for now we have taken the step of beginning to pay token payments to the World Bank, the African Development Bank and the European Investment Bank.

"We are making those payments to show that we are good debtors.

"We have taken yet another step, which we have not done in the last 20 years, which is to start paying the 17 Paris Club creditors.

"Again we have begun making token payments to them whether we are looking at Italy, UK, Japan or US. We have started paying them because as a country we ought to be known as good debtors and not bad debtors," he noted.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Japan bans entry of all international travellers over Omicron variant

1 hr ago | 181 Views

Chaos rocks Zanu-PF provinces

2 hrs ago | 790 Views

Teachers, govt face off today

2 hrs ago | 599 Views

Cosatu making attempts to negotiate for Zimbabwean migrants

2 hrs ago | 803 Views

Court acquits ex-Harare town clerk Mahachi

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Forus party launches manifesto

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

BCC finally adopts Master Plan

2 hrs ago | 268 Views

'Zimbabwe laws protect animals more than human beings'

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Looming SA deportations a wake-up call to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Mthuli Ncube bolsters construction sector

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Experts warn govt over the omicron variant

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Govt dangles land to PWDs

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zimbabwe govt to engage 10 000 more teachers

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Population growth in Africa a concern to Europe?

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Copper cable thieves leave suburb in darkness for a month

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Manama Mission Hospital rehab almost complete

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

November inflation sheds 0,64 percentage points

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

$100m boost for Mpilo hospital from Govt

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Rebate on duty scammers exposed

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Villagers detain, torture stock theft suspects

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabweans fret over SA decision on permits

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

ZEC removes 22 000 from voters roll

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Dembare falls to Triangle

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Bosso fires blanks

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Why MDC is afraid of elections

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Grade 7 examinations start today

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Tight screening at borders for new Covid-19 variant

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

MDC-T official up for assault

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Britain overstepping its bounds on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Afreximbank sets up regional HQ in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Chamisa in fresh call for dialogue following murder of MDC activist - implement reforms, hypocrite

12 hrs ago | 937 Views

Biti in eighth attempt to stop assault trial

13 hrs ago | 515 Views

2 feared dead at Lake Kariba as boat capsizes

13 hrs ago | 637 Views

Bogus lawyer dupes client US$3 000

13 hrs ago | 455 Views

COVID-19: Not all Southern African countries have conformed Omicron variant cases

15 hrs ago | 912 Views

Is Mnangagwa's security more important than our national security?

17 hrs ago | 1452 Views

1 person dies of Covid-19 in ZImbabwe

17 hrs ago | 1577 Views

2 drown, one missing as boat capsizes

18 hrs ago | 722 Views

Chamisa 'sponsoring investors' cry foul over mine

19 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Zimbabwean migrants making it big in South Africa

19 hrs ago | 2089 Views

Chinese firm yet to start airport job seven months after contract

19 hrs ago | 569 Views

2 minors die in car boot

19 hrs ago | 623 Views

Silent Killer arrested for assault

19 hrs ago | 511 Views

Cheating wife beats up hubby for exposing affair

19 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Injiva catches wife pants down

19 hrs ago | 1264 Views

Man sells his car, only to steal it using duplicate keys

19 hrs ago | 478 Views

Woman arrested for infecting lover with HIV

19 hrs ago | 505 Views

Mnangagwa guards brutalise motorist

20 hrs ago | 2739 Views

Fresh twist to Prophet Freddy case

20 hrs ago | 702 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days